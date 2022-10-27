061122 jw biden10.jpg

President Joe Biden talks briefly with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before the start of a meeting at the New Mexico National Guard Armory on June 11, 2022 to discuss the devastating wildfire season that has stricken the state. Biden said he would support the federal government assuming the full cost of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire, which has devastated a large swath of Northern New Mexico.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New Mexico next week for unspecified events with incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state and local officials.

The president's planned visit Thursday will mark the second time a top White House official will travel to New Mexico ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election in which Lujan Grisham is locked in a tight and bitter race for governor against Republican Mark Ronchetti.

Vice President Kamala Harris flew into New Mexico on Tuesday to campaign for the governor at a private fundraiser in Albuquerque.

