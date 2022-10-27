President Joe Biden talks briefly with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before the start of a meeting at the New Mexico National Guard Armory on June 11, 2022 to discuss the devastating wildfire season that has stricken the state. Biden said he would support the federal government assuming the full cost of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfire, which has devastated a large swath of Northern New Mexico.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New Mexico next week for unspecified events with incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state and local officials.
The president's planned visit Thursday will mark the second time a top White House official will travel to New Mexico ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election in which Lujan Grisham is locked in a tight and bitter race for governor against Republican Mark Ronchetti.
Vice President Kamala Harris flew into New Mexico on Tuesday to campaign for the governor at a private fundraiser in Albuquerque.
Harris also participated in a moderated conversation with Lujan Grisham at the University of New Mexico on the importance of protecting abortion rights, an issue Lujan Grisham has made a cornerstone of her reelection campaign.
A White House advisory stated only that Biden will travel to New Mexico "for events" with the governor and others.
Asked whether the president would be campaigning for the governor, Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign, responded via email: "I’d direct you to the White House advisory and their press team for any characterization of the President’s travel."
Corcoran said the governor "is excited and looking forward to hosting President Biden in New Mexico and discussing the importance of keeping New Mexico moving forward on growing the economy, investing in schools, and protecting healthcare and abortion access."
Ronchetti and members of his campaign team seized on the president's upcoming visit to raise campaign contributions, as well as to attack the governor.
Ronchetti tweeted he, too, looked forward to Biden coming to New Mexico.
"Biden-MLG policies have led to higher gas prices, open borders, and drugs in our neighborhoods," he wrote. "New Mexicans know how out of touch Joe Biden and MLG are with kitchen table issues."
Jeff Glassburner, Ronchetti's campaign manager, tweeted the campaign is "excited to have President Biden come to town! Can he stay in New Mexico a couple of days and not just one?"
Biden last visited New Mexico in June to discuss the state's wildfires and commit support from the federal government.
News of the president's upcoming visit came the same day Lujan Grisham's campaign announced an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, who asked New Mexicans to reelect the first-term governor in a video released by the campaign.
Obama touted the governor's accomplishments in diversifying the economy, supporting small businesses and investments in schools.
"But I want to talk to you about an issue that's near and dear to my heart: health care," he said. "When it comes to health care, Governor Lujan Grisham has delivered. She capped the cost of insulin and created the health care affordability fund to help tens of thousands of New Mexicans access care. And while other states were banning abortion, she took action to protect the rights of women.
"This November," Obama added, "you have a choice: Build on this progress or take New Mexico backwards."