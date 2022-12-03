Federal judge OKs attempt to recover Acoma shield

This Acoma war shield appeared for sale at a Paris auction house in 2016. It was returned to the tribe in 2019. The saga spurred the federal STOP Act awaiting President Joe Biden's signature.

 Courtesy photo

A federal law meant to help return stolen Native American artifacts to their rightful owners has cleared its final hurdle after unanimous approval in the U.S. Senate.

The Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act, also known as the STOP Act, passed the Senate on Tuesday and was sent to President Joe Biden with the expectation it soon will be signed into law.

“Having this finally on the books and headed to the president’s desk really feels quite good,” Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said in an interview. “This is going to give both individual tribes and law enforcement tools with which they can help leverage the return of cultural items.”

