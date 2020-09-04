A bicyclist died in a collision with a vehicle Friday morning near Santa Fe High School.
The vehicle collided with Gerald Veazey, 68, of Santa Fe around 8:50 a.m. at Yucca Street and Calle Primavera, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.
Medics rushed Veazey to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
“It appears at this time the driver of the vehicle may be at fault," police Capt. Matthew Champlin said.
Police declined to identify the driver, other than to say he is 19 years old.
No one else was injured, and no charges have been filed in connection with the crash, Champlin said.
Further details were not available Friday evening as police continued to investigate the crash.
Take a look at Google Satellite and Street-view images of this intersection. There are no marked crosswalks. There are bike lanes, but they are poorly marked, and not marked at all on one side of the intersection. The gravel exit from the handball court has its gravel spilling out across the sidewalk. There is no stop sign from the gravel exit of the handball court. This is all so sadly typical of Santa Fe.
I doubt the bicyclist "collided" with the motorist. Yet another example of scapegoating the bicyclist.
That's tragic, but I'm not terribly surprised: I drive through that area all the time, and I've seen many minor accidents and near-misses where the Arroyo de los Chamisos trail crosses Yucca Street. Many drivers go too fast through that area, but even if they're careful, it's often hard to see a bicyclist or a pedestrian emerging from the trail onto the street. I suggest crossing lights with a push button, like the lights on Cordova Road near CVS.
It's been my experience that many bicyclists ignore the fact that they are supposed to obey the the same rules of the road as motor vehicles. I've seen them blow through a red light or a stop sign many times and I hope that wasn't the case here. All deaths are sad.
@John - Maybe you should wait for additional details about the incident to be disclosed before making the assumption that this was the cyclist's fault.
