A bicyclist died in a crash with a vehicle Friday morning near Santa Fe High School.
The crash occurred around 8:50 a.m. at Yucca Street and Calle Primavera, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.
Police have yet to identify the bicyclist.
The driver of the vehicle is a 19-year-old man, and he had one passenger, police said.
Further details were not immediately available as police continued to investigate the crash.
