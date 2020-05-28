052620PumpTrack_53.JPG

Arturo Miramontes, 21, a volunteer with I Ride NM, works Tuesday on the Southside Pump Track near the Southside Branch Library. The bicycle track, which hasn’t been redone since 2013, is expected to be ready this week. The goal is to ride around the short course without pedaling by using momentum.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

