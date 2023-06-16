Former U.S. District Judge Bruce Black, who retired in 2017, has traded his spot on the bench for a lifeguard chair, returning to a vocation he knew well in his youth in the 1960s.

Black, 75, trained to be a lifeguard at a lake in Michigan when he was 15. He completed a similar training course in March 2022, this time with the city of Santa Fe. He said he had answered a call of duty for the city, which for years has struggled to fill pool jobs. 

"Clearly, I do not present as a typical lifeguard," Black said. "But I like to swim, and if the pools are closed, I can't swim." 