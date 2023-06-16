Two-year old Maxwell Coffin of Hawaii smiles Friday while swimming in shallow water at the tot pool at Bicentennial Pool. After being renovated over the spring, the tot pool is now open for the summer.
Two-year old Maxwell Coffin of Hawaii smiles Friday while swimming in shallow water at the tot pool at Bicentennial Pool. After being renovated over the spring, the tot pool is now open for the summer.
Former U.S. District Judge Bruce Black, who retired in 2017, has traded his spot on the bench for a lifeguard chair, returning to a vocation he knew well in his youth in the 1960s.
Black, 75, trained to be a lifeguard at a lake in Michigan when he was 15. He completed a similar training course in March 2022, this time with the city of Santa Fe. He said he had answered a call of duty for the city, which for years has struggled to fill pool jobs.
"Clearly, I do not present as a typical lifeguard," Black said. "But I like to swim, and if the pools are closed, I can't swim."
The city has 41 budgeted lifeguard positions. At the end of May, 19 remained vacant. The number of unfilled jobs was down to 15 on Friday, said Matt Cottle, manager of the natatorium at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, adding there also were five lifeguards in training.
City Recreation Director Brian Stinett said the city has a shortage of lifeguard at all four city-owned pools — Bicentennial Pool on Alto Street and at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex, the Salvador Perez Recreation Center and the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The pools must retain a ratio of one lifeguard to 25 or 30 swimmers.
The shortage was exacerbated in late May when the city opened Bicentennial Pool on Alto Street, the city's only outdoor lap pool, for the summer season. The more than 45-year-old pool was closed in 2021 and 2022 for reconstruction. This week, the renovated tot pool opened at the same location.
City officials said last month the outdoor pool's opening, with expanded hours, required officials to temporarily close two other pools in part to allow for training of new lifeguards.
Maintenance problems at the city's aging pools also can lead to closures or limited hours, such as water heating issues at the Fort Marcy Pool.
Stinett said recreation staff have been placing lifeguards at different locations in a strategy aimed at best serving the different groups of swimmers who visit for a range of uses: lap swimming, competitions, recreation, swim lessons and other programs.
"We're shifting staff to where we can serve the largest amount of patrons out of an area rather than skeleton-crewing everywhere and only serving a minimal amount daily," Stinett said.
Some of the city pools open as early as 6 a.m. Stinett said those early morning offerings "are pretty much unheard of around the area. We're really doing everything we can to maximize the hours in the day."
The Recreation Department has implemented an online reservation platform and urges the public to use it to guarantee a spot at the various pools, where capacity can be limited by staffing.
Erin Trujillo, 31, said she used the online reservation platform to book her visit to the tot pool Friday with her 9-year-old twins and her 5-year-old . It was their second visit ever, and the first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Having the online reservation option is easier because everyone can book online, and it doesn't get so crowded," she said.
In the meantime, the city hopes to recruit more lifeguards. The Recreation Department held a rapid-hire event in February, and Stinett said he hopes citywide pay raises will entice more job candidates.
The position is among the lowest-paid in the city, with many of the city's lifeguards earning $15 per hour.
Cottle said the city is just now starting to see more applicants for lifeguards after low interest in the spring.
The shortage is in part due to planned summer vacations for the teens who often fill the roles.
"There are more folks who aren't working this year because they're fulfilling summer trips they weren't able to take during COVID," Cottle said.
Lifeguard vacancy woes are not unique to Santa Fe; from New York City to Denver to Los Angeles, cities have recently reported struggles to fill lifeguard positions.
Black, who has been working as a city lifeguard for more than a year, said some swimmers at the Salvador Perez Pool last week thanked him for taking on the role and helping to reopen the pool after a closure due to staffing issues.
He has set out on his own recruitment effort, trying to inspire other retirees in Santa Fe to do their part to keep the pools open.
He has piqued the interest of about six people, Black said, though he wasn't sure if they had applied.