With temperatures rising and cool at a minimum, Bicentennial Pool will be reopening to the public just in time for summer after a $2.3 million renovation project was completed.
The renovation is the first major overhaul for the outdoor pool since it was built more than 45 years ago.
"It was a great capital investment by the city to ensure that we have an outdoor swimming facility that will serve the community into the next 30 or 40 years," said city Community Services director Maria Sanchez-Tucker.
The pool is scheduled to reopen June 18 and will play host to a pool party July 2 to celebrate the renovation's completion. The summer season for Bicentennial is scheduled to run through Aug. 14.
The facility near downtown has two pools — one used for recreational swimming and the tot pool for smaller children.
The renovation included the reconstruction of the lap pool, a new deck, new lifeguard chairs and a new slide.
The facility, which was closed last year, also received needed repairs, preventive maintenance and new equipment for its mechanical room.
"It's an an older swimming pool, and it's been operational since the probably the late '70s," Sanchez-Tucker said. "It just needed some upgrades to modernize it and to make it sustainable for the future."
Public Works Department employees in early 2021 found extensive issues with the pool’s plumbing and jet systems, which caused 130,000 gallons of water to leak every month.
Staff members attempted to repair the leaks in time for the 2021 summer season, but they were not enough to keep the pool open. In October, the City Council approved a contract with Davenport Construction Management to completely rebuild the main pool and make improvements throughout.
The fixes went beyond the pool area: Bicentennial also received other improvements, including new energy-saving lighting, water-saving fixtures, air leakage repairs and a solar carport.
The carport is able to generate 73.87 kilowatts of solar energy and will provide 80 percent of the facility's power, according to the city.
Overall the improvements are expected to save 76,000 gallons of water and $24,306 every year.
The three-phase project included one month for teardown, six months of reconstruction, and two months of rehabilitation and upgrades.
Along with the reopening comes a new lineup of activities such, as the youth-based “Learn to Swim” program and aquatic Zumba. Sanchez-Tucker said the city is in the process of hiring temporary and permanent lifeguards in hopes of expanding the pools hours of operations.
"Lifeguarding is a rewarding job that contributes to our opportunities in our community," she said.
The city plans to make more improvements once the pool closes for the winter.
"We're still planning but we want a new slide and just improve the overall amenities for the tot pool," Sanchez-Tucker said.
But with one swim facility reopening, the city said another — the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex pool — will close for two months as it is renovated.