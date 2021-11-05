Representatives of beWellnm, the New Mexico health insurance exchange, have scheduled a local event to answer questions about open enrollment for individual plans for self-employed workers and other people who aren't covered through an employer or Medicaid.
Health exchange workers also will help people find the health insurance plans best suited for them at the event from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.
Tens of thousands of New Mexicans are eligible to receive health insurance at little or no cost through the exchange, beginning Jan. 1, according to beWellnm. Premium rates have steeply declined for the upcoming year, it said.
For more information, contact Mariah Taglialegami at 505-559-0652 or mtaglialegami@jameskorenchen.com.
