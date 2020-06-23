Seldom has talk been this cheap or promises so shallow.
It's bad enough that the city should issue an all-points bulletin whenever a politician says he's initiating "honest dialogue."
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber recently used those words in the context of taking down three statues that certain people say are offensive.
"By moving the monuments, we start an honest dialogue with each other," Webber said.
I've been poring over the mayor's other statements during the last week. They don't inspire confidence in a government of one.
Webber authorized a city crew to remove a statue of conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park on Thursday morning.
More than seven hours after the job was finished, at 12:40 p.m., Webber signed his emergency proclamation, according to the city's own record. This would mean he sanctioned his action after the de Vargas statue had been removed.
Do something controversial without any public discussion, then approve it after the fact. Even Webber might have to concede this might make a modern mayor look like an old political boss.
Webber made sure the statue was removed while most people slept. The eight city councilors who serve with Webber on Santa Fe's governing body were also in the dark.
This isn't the way to honest dialogue.
No one except Webber's legal department and a few of his aides saw the proclamation before his crew removed the statue of de Vargas.
An honest process would have included a special public meeting of Webber and the City Council. The mayor's proposed proclamation would have been distributed for all to see.
Those who favor honesty should have no objection to the people reviewing what their mayor was up to before a city detail entered the park to remove a statue.
Webber's excuse, according to his proclamation, is he had to act fast to ward off trouble.
"Continued prominent and public exhibition of these monuments, without ongoing community discussion regarding their appropriate treatment and context, perpetuates systemic racism, civil unrest, and may lead to violence," Webber stated.
The mayor went on to say the city "shall immediately remove" the de Vargas statue. By the city's own account of the timing, the statue was removed from the park before he signed and revealed his emergency proclamation.
Residents with a dissenting view didn't know what Webber was doing. They had to go through the hollow exercise of writing to him after the fact.
Webber's proclamation also targeted for removal the obelisk on the Plaza and a monument to frontiersman Kit Carson outside the federal courthouse.
The mayor directed his city attorney and city manager to begin "the legal processes" for removing the memorial on the Plaza.
Its plaques salute two groups of soldiers. One helped preserve the Union by winning the Civil War. The other fought "savage Indians," a description that rankled so many it was chiseled away in 1974.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wanted to help Webber with his attempt to remove the 153-year-old pillar from the Plaza. Her crew aborted the project for fear of damaging the statue.
Lujan Grisham's staff tried to sanitize her involvement in the nighttime raid.
A spokesman for the governor told of offering Webber "the state’s assistance in getting that obelisk inspected or ultimately potentially removing it.”
This explanation was at odds with the truth. Workers arrived with a crane to take away the obelisk.
Furthermore, the governor doesn't control the Plaza, a National Historic Landmark.
After Lujan Grisham's crew backed off, floodgates of trouble opened.
Vandals have defaced the monument with paint and smashed the plaque that commended soldiers who attacked Indians.
The other obelisk Webber wants removed is one of many memorials to Carson, including a national forest in New Mexico.
Carson died in 1868, but he remains a polarizing figure. Natives and countless others condemn him for forcing Navajos from their land as an agent of the federal government.
For all of Webber's heated claims in his proclamation, he didn't need to act alone.
The city employs some 170 peace officers. A word from the mayor to the police chief about extra vigilance is preferable to a rule of one.
Except for a couple of members, the City Council has operated like a rubber stamp for Webber.
All the councilors should remember the system they're part of. Santa Fe doesn't have a political boss or even a strong mayor with veto power.
Webber has a full-time job as mayor. That's all. He doesn't have authority to run a secret government.
Without a doubt, there's outrage over memorials. Webber has brought much of it on himself.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.