In 1876, Rhonda Holy Bear’s grandmother, Sees the Horses Woman, was a toddler when she lost her father, a Lakota warrior, in the Battle of Little Big Horn against George Armstrong Custer.
On Friday, an endlessly detailed doll inspired by Holy Bear’s ancestor won Best of Show at the annual Santa Fe Indian Market awards.
The piece, called Lakota Honor-Sees the Horses Woman, was more than a decade in the making. The result is a carefully crafted figure carved of northern basswood, her dress a glimmering, carousel-like canvas of antique seed beadwork.
“It is the Lakota people stealing horses from an enemy tribe,” Holy Bear, who belongs to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, said of the horse raid depicted on the doll’s layered dress. “Most likely Crows because that was their main enemy.”
In Lakota culture, when a woman loses a male relative to war, she may wear his regalia and display his weapons, Holy Bear told the crowd gathered at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center for Friday’s award ceremony.
The woman dons a prominent feathered headdress, which Holy Bear said was a later addition to the piece, as part of that regalia.
At her side rests a miniature beaded suitcase. One side features Holy Bear’s name; the other side the name of her grandmother. The case alone took three months of work.
“It’s bringing a grandmother and granddaughter together and the contents of history within,” she said.
That part is important, Holy Bear said in an interview, because there were a few generations where stories of her family and people’s history were lost.
Holy Bear, 61, started seriously carving wooden figures when she was in high school. She’s a carver and a beader, but perhaps what sets her apart from other artists is that she’s a researcher as well. For the last six years or so, she has been learning the Lakota language.
“I do a lot of research on Plains people history,” she said. “I base a lot of my work on that research.”
Photographs, books and the stories of family members are all part of that process.
Holy Bear was born on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota.
She attended two different Indian high schools as a teenager while living with family in Chicago. That’s how she found her way to the Field Museum of Natural History. Her first visit to the museum was a turning point for her.
“It was the mannequins wearing the clothing. They reminded me so much of my grandparents,” she said. “It was powerful, really deep and meaningful.”
As an adult, her work has been featured at that museum.
She went on to win a fellowship in Santa Fe in 1985, which she said propelled her career. Her work has been featured in local galleries around town, but also in larger cities like Chicago and New York.
Lakota Honor-Sees the Horses Woman will not be part of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts auction.
But Holy Bear said it will “have a number on it” at her booth on the Plaza this weekend.
“If it sells to a big collector, that’s OK by me,” she said. “But if it doesn’t, I keep it.”
It is the third “best of show” award the piece has won in the past two years.
Her husband of 26 years, Jim Buck, has watched the piece bloom. The pair met in Santa Fe.
“There are all kinds of details here this year that weren’t last year,” he said. “She’s the most soulful person I know. It brings my heart great joy to see her find the recognition for the work of her heart.”
Holy Bear joined nine others in earning “Best of Class” awards, hers for beading and quillwork. Other artists who won Friday came from across the states.
Thomas Tapia, of Tesuque Pueblo, won the “Best Of” for his watercolor piece Buffalo Elk Dance. Robert Patricio, of Acoma Pueblo, won the “Best Of” for pottery with his piece Raining Dawn to Dusk.
Artists who shared their works spoke of how the coronavirus pandemic altered their artistic paths, and the significance of reconvening in Santa Fe this year.
Tyler Glasses of the Navajo Nation, who lives in northeastern Arizona, won “Best Of” for textiles.
His woven poncho, Poncho for Days, is a tightly packed tapestry of earthly colors meant to capture the moments before a monsoon hits the desert landscape he is from, and the color of the land after the rain dampens it.
He learned the art from his grandmother, who passed as he was making the piece. She taught him the importance of weaving only when he was in a positive headspace, so whoever receives his work gets the blessings and thoughts that went into it.
When COVID-19 hit last year after her passing, Glasses was careful to work on the piece only when he was in a positive mental space.
“We were all unsure what was going to happen,” he said of the pandemic. “It became my therapy at that time. Anytime I was happy or positive, I would sit down at the loom … and start weaving again.”
This year is his first in-person show at the Santa Fe Indian Market.
“Thank you to everyone who’s here,” Indian Market director Kim Peone said at the ceremony’s close. “This is coming back as a community after being isolated for so long. This Indian Market, although it’s different, is really a segue into 2022.”
Next year marks the event’s centennial.
