Redistricting was no roadblock for a politician as ambitious and as well off as state Rep. Moe Maestas. Without answering key questions, he's on his way to receiving the seat he covets in the state Senate.

Maestas, D-Albuquerque, found himself in Democratic Sen. Harold Pope's district after the Legislature redrew political boundaries early this year. Even if Maestas wanted to challenge Pope in a primary, he would have had to wait until the 2024 election.

Maestas saw a quicker, easier route to the Senate. He knew then-Sen. Jacob Candelaria was going to resign from office in the middle of his term. Candelaria quit last month, opening the way for the Bernalillo County Commission to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community