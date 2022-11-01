Redistricting was no roadblock for a politician as ambitious and as well off as state Rep. Moe Maestas. Without answering key questions, he's on his way to receiving the seat he covets in the state Senate.
Maestas, D-Albuquerque, found himself in Democratic Sen. Harold Pope's district after the Legislature redrew political boundaries early this year. Even if Maestas wanted to challenge Pope in a primary, he would have had to wait until the 2024 election.
Maestas saw a quicker, easier route to the Senate. He knew then-Sen. Jacob Candelaria was going to resign from office in the middle of his term. Candelaria quit last month, opening the way for the Bernalillo County Commission to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.
As coincidence would have it, Maestas and his wife, lobbyist Vanessa Alarid, had already bought a house in Candelaria's Senate District 26.
Moving his family a few miles and settling into a new Senate district weren't topics Maestas cared to discuss, at least not in a straightforward way.
I asked him a question via phone and text messages: "Did you move into District 26 after the most recent legislative redistricting bill was completed?
Maestas responded by email: “I have lived on the westside for the past 25 years since returning home from college. I currently live in the heart of both House District 16 and Senate District 26.”
I followed up. "Thanks, but that's not what I asked. Did you move into Senate District 26 after the state Legislature redrew political boundaries?"
Maestas did not answer. A 16-year state representative, he's versed in backdoor political maneuvers.
Maestas is convinced Bernalillo County commissioners will appoint him to the Senate when they meet Nov. 15. If the selection process is wired for him to win, Maestas sees nothing to gain by discussing his relocation.
It's important to Maestas that the five-member county commission not dawdle on filling the position. If it postponed the selection until newly elected commissioners take office in January, Maestas might no longer have the votes he needs.
Neri Holguin, a professional campaign manager, is among critics of the commission majority. She wanted a delay in the appointment process until the new commissioners were sworn in.
Holguin launched a social media campaign when it appeared the sitting commissioners were going to call an emergency meeting to install Maestas as a senator. Calling her effort "Stop the fix," Holguin said the residents of the Senate district should have time to apply for the appointment.
She won a small victory, as the commissioners delayed the selection for a couple of weeks. But Holguin will lose the war. Maestas has made his physical move and lined up the commission votes he needs.
That's New Mexico politics, also known as bad government. Instead of running an open selection process, most commissioners settled on Maestas before anyone else could be considered.
In rebuttal, Maestas invokes the name of Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. McConnell stalled for 10 months and blocked then-President Barack Obama's nominee for the Supreme Court.
"You can no longer call yourself a progressive if you so blatantly attempt to usurp democracy. This post is right out of Mitch McConnell's playbook," Maestas wrote in response to Holguin.
Maestas is no defender of democracy in this instance. He knows the selection process is most undemocratic. He will win regardless of who else applies or how impressive those other candidates might be.
There are good reasons to deny Maestas the Senate seat. He has conflicts of interest, as he's profited from his wife's successful lobbying business. Maestas has voted on House bills his wife was paid to push.
Worse, Maestas has claimed he had no choice but to keep voting on bills entwined with Alarid's lobbying and political businesses. Maestas once told me if he abstained it would only encourage more companies or political committees to hire his wife. Then they could negate his vote.
Like it or not, Bernalillo County commissioners will have to go through the charade of evaluating at least one other person for the Senate seat.
Julie Radoslovich, who was principal of South Valley Academy from 2014-20, has applied. Radoslovich has a long résumé outside classrooms, including work as a precinct and ward chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Bernalillo County.
Women are underrepresented in the state Senate. They hold only 12 of the 42 seats. The House of Representatives has a better balance, 36 women and 34 men.
It's a pipe dream to hope the commissioners suddenly will conduct an honest selection process. The Maestas and Alarid express is heading for the Senate.
Maestas will say democracy is served, proving only that he's lost his way after 16 years in the Legislature.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.