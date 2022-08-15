Griffin2_RGB.jpg

Couy Griffin, an Otero County commissioner and co-founder of Cowboys for Trump, answers a question from the prosecution Monday at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, facing a bench trial on a petition requesting he be removed and disqualified from public office for participating in the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, raised the possibility of appealing the decision only hours into the proceedings.

Griffin's trial started Monday in Santa Fe, with the judge telling the controversial Cowboys for Trump founder he planned to refer a man who helped Griffin prepare documents for the case for discipline for practicing law without a license. 

Griffin — convicted of trespassing during the rioting in the nation's Capitol — is defending himself against a petition filed in March by three men from Northern New Mexico.

Popular in the Community