In May, a Farmington High School senior donned body armor and leveled his assault rifle on a quiet residential street, unloading a hoard of ammunition on anyone who caught his eye. He killed three women and wounded six others.

It was the town’s third fatal shooting in less than six weeks, and the next day the school’s graduation went on as scheduled. A few blocks away, a small memorial — flowers, a sympathy card, a sliver of paper with the victims’ names taped to a stop sign — stood as a reminder of the brutal scene.

This latest shooting was far from the first time Farmington, a town of nearly 47,000 bordering the Navajo Nation, found itself thrust into the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Farmington’s crime rate in recent years has been among the highest in the state, ranking behind Albuquerque and Gallup, but increasing at a faster clip, according to a 2022 Legislative Finance Committee report.

Noah Raess and Jeremiah O. Rhodes contributed to the reporting of this story.

Searchlight New Mexico is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to investigative reporting in New Mexico.

