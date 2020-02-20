A Wyoming-based behavioral health contractor is suing the New Mexico Human Services Department, claiming the agency violated its contract by changing Medicaid billing rules in a move that led to lower reimbursements to the for-profit provider.
The lawsuit, filed last week in the state’s First Judicial District Court, asks a judge to clarify whether the department was allowed to change the billing rates and seeks reimbursements for services dating to December 2017.
Four Winds Behavioral Health Inc. says in the complaint the state altered how the firm would receive payments for services to Medicaid patients at a new center in Rio Rancho — extending billing periods to one hour from 15 minutes at the same reimbursement rate.
The lawsuit does not specify how much Four Winds lost because of the rate change.
Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokeswoman for the Human Services Department, said she cannot provide comment on the complaint.
Bryan Davis, an attorney for Four Winds, said he was not authorized to make a statement on behalf of the firm.
A member of Four Winds’ legal department also declined to comment, referring questions to Davis.
According to the lawsuit, Four Winds and the state agency agreed on a 15-minute billing period for Medicaid reimbursements in April 2017.
Under federal guidelines, many Medicaid providers bill for patient services by a “15-minute unit,” which is defined as a period of more than eight minutes and less than 22 minutes.
The Human Services Department issued a letter in December 2017 saying it was requiring its managed care organizations — the network of firms that process and pay Medicaid claims to contractors — to change their reimbursement periods to one-hour units from 15 minutes.
But Four Winds claims in the lawsuit it was unaware of the letter until nearly a year after it was written.
Four Winds provides “intensive outpatient services to New Mexico Medicaid recipients who suffer from severe substance abuse disorders and mental illness,” the lawsuit says, adding the company spent two years preparing the Rio Rancho facility and staff “at great expense.”
