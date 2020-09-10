Over the years Cassandra Trevino saw roadrunners zipping across the road or darting along the New Mexico’s landscape, no doubt on their way to devouring a mouthwatering rattlesnake or lizard.
“I never thought anything about it,” the Albuquerque resident recalled of the fast-moving birds. “It was just, ‘OK, there goes another roadrunner.’ “
Then Trevino kind of fell in love with one.
Trevino, who works in cybersecurity for Sandia National Laboratories, began encountering a particularly friendly roadrunner that seemed drawn to her as she repeatedly visited an Albuquerque park in 2015. A self-taught photographer, she began taking photos of the bird.
And then, over the next few years, she took a few thousand more.
Now, one of her images will be spotlighted on a soon-to-be-unveiled state tag as part of New Mexico’s Share with Wildlife license plate program.
The program started in 1981 as a way to support wildlife species that are not helped through other means, said Tristanna Bickford, spokeswoman for New Mexico Game and Fish Department, which hosts the program.
In 2003, Share with Wildlife began selling license plates featuring animals to raise funds for “research, education, rehabilitation, and habitat enhancement projects for the benefit of New Mexico’s wildlife,” Bickford wrote in an email.
An image of the Rio Grande cutthroat trout adorns the current Share with Wildlife license plate. But soon it will be the roadrunner’s turn to earn some dough for his animal companions.
Trevino said it took her some time to realize just how colorful the roadrunner — which New Mexico legislators proclaimed as the state bird in 1949 — really is, especially with its cone-like streak of blue, white and orange behind its eyes.
The roadrunner that took a shine to Trevino was drawn by the mealworm treats she offered some five years back. She said she would roll the initial “r” in roadrunner while calling to it to grab its attention: “Rrrrrrroadrunner!”
The bird would, in turn, run up to her “and start clacking its beak,” she said.
She said it took her about three months to win over the roadrunner’s trust.
“I would turn around, throw mealworms, it would eat them up and follow me around,” she said. “It would get really close — not exactly on my shoe but within a foot. I would lie on the grass, toss more mealworms and it would come closer.”
She used the opportunity to take images of the bird with her Canon Rebel T-6 camera. Among other shots, she captured it preening, prancing, catching mealworms, clacking its beak and basking in the sun with his crest up — revealing even more colors.
Trevino’s Facebook page — google roadrunnergirlwildlifephotography — has photos galore of sunsets, flowers, skies, animals and birds, particularly roadrunners. A friend of Trevino’s mother saw some of the roadrunner images there and then tipped off the state Department of Game and Fish. The next thing she knew, Trevino’s roadrunner was on the verge of becoming famous statewide.
“Cassandra’s photo beautifully captured the coloration of the greater roadrunner while also having an aesthetically appealing and easily recognizable profile,” said Virginia Seamster, the Share with Wildlife coordinator for the department’s ecological environmental planning division.
“This is truly an honor,” Trevino said of her roadrunner license plate image. “This is our state bird and it’s gonna be on a license plate and it will help a great program.”
She brought her husband, Marcos, and two kids to the park to see the roadrunner a few times.
The bad news is, Trevino hasn’t seen her feathered friend in about 18 months. She wonders if something bad happened, or if it just moved on.
“I hope I do see my little buddy again,” she said.
In the meantime, she’s back out there, photographing all sorts of birds, including roadrunners.
