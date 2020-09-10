Over the years Cassandra Trevino saw roadrunners zipping across the road or darting along the New Mexico’s landscape, no doubt on their way to devouring a mouthwatering rattlesnake or lizard.

“I never thought anything about it,” the Albuquerque resident recalled of the fast-moving birds. “It was just, ‘OK, there goes another roadrunner.’ “

Then Trevino kind of fell in love with one.

Trevino, who works in cybersecurity for Sandia National Laboratories, began encountering a particularly friendly roadrunner that seemed drawn to her as she repeatedly visited an Albuquerque park in 2015. A self-taught photographer, she began taking photos of the bird.

And then, over the next few years, she took a few thousand more.

Now, one of her images will be spotlighted on a soon-to-be-unveiled state tag as part of New Mexico’s Share with Wildlife license plate program.

The program started in 1981 as a way to support wildlife species that are not helped through other means, said Tristanna Bickford, spokeswoman for New Mexico Game and Fish Department, which hosts the program.

In 2003, Share with Wildlife began selling license plates featuring animals to raise funds for “research, education, rehabilitation, and habitat enhancement projects for the benefit of New Mexico’s wildlife,” Bickford wrote in an email.

An image of the Rio Grande cutthroat trout adorns the current Share with Wildlife license plate. But soon it will be the roadrunner’s turn to earn some dough for his animal companions.

Trevino said it took her some time to realize just how colorful the roadrunner — which New Mexico legislators proclaimed as the state bird in 1949 — really is, especially with its cone-like streak of blue, white and orange behind its eyes.

The roadrunner that took a shine to Trevino was drawn by the mealworm treats she offered some five years back. She said she would roll the initial “r” in roadrunner while calling to it to grab its attention: “Rrrrrrroadrunner!”

The bird would, in turn, run up to her “and start clacking its beak,” she said.

She said it took her about three months to win over the roadrunner’s trust.

“I would turn around, throw mealworms, it would eat them up and follow me around,” she said. “It would get really close — not exactly on my shoe but within a foot. I would lie on the grass, toss more mealworms and it would come closer.”

She used the opportunity to take images of the bird with her Canon Rebel T-6 camera. Among other shots, she captured it preening, prancing, catching mealworms, clacking its beak and basking in the sun with his crest up — revealing even more colors.

Trevino’s Facebook page — google roadrunnergirlwildlifephotography — has photos galore of sunsets, flowers, skies, animals and birds, particularly roadrunners. A friend of Trevino’s mother saw some of the roadrunner images there and then tipped off the state Department of Game and Fish. The next thing she knew, Trevino’s roadrunner was on the verge of becoming famous statewide.

“Cassandra’s photo beautifully captured the coloration of the greater roadrunner while also having an aesthetically appealing and easily recognizable profile,” said Virginia Seamster, the Share with Wildlife coordinator for the department’s ecological environmental planning division.

“This is truly an honor,” Trevino said of her roadrunner license plate image. “This is our state bird and it’s gonna be on a license plate and it will help a great program.”

She brought her husband, Marcos, and two kids to the park to see the roadrunner a few times.

The bad news is, Trevino hasn’t seen her feathered friend in about 18 months. She wonders if something bad happened, or if it just moved on.

“I hope I do see my little buddy again,” she said.

In the meantime, she’s back out there, photographing all sorts of birds, including roadrunners.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

More on the roadrunner

Here's some fun facts about roadrunners:

• Roadrunners are considered members of the cuckoo family of birds. 

• Got a rattlesnake problem? Befriend a roadrunner. They like to eat the snakes, and you can find some pretty gruesome videos online showing how the birds use their beaks to pretty much bash the snake's head into the ground before devouring it.

• Roadrunners can fly but they tend to stick to the ground. They can run at speeds up to 20 mph.

• Roadrunners are believed to mate for life.

• From head to tail feather, roadrunners can measure up to, but not quite, two feet long. Or tall. Or however you measure one. 

• In 1949 the New Mexico Legislature passed a bill deeming the roadrunner — also known as the chaparral bird — the state bird. That House Bill 208, co-sponsored by six legislators, also found room to name the Yucca plant the state flower and the piñon as the state tree.  

• Later that year The New Mexican reported the New Mexican Federation of Women's Clubs had chosen the Roadrunner as the state bird first, and then they lobbied the Legislature to make it legal. 

• That June, columnist Will Harrison of The New Mexican said he would put up 15 cents per signature to collect 50,000 signatures to repeal the Legislature's action. Harrison said the roadrunner was nothing more than "a cuckoo and hardly a bird at that." He said it got its nickname for its habit of "taking out in front of a [horse] team or a model T Ford and tempting them to a breakneck race." It's not recorded whether anyone took Harrison up on his offer. 

• Oddly enough, 1949 was also the year that Warner Bros. released the short cartoon "Fast and Furry-ous," which introduced the beloved Roadrunner and his nemesis, Wile E. Coyote, to movie audiences. The film was directed by Charles M. Jones, also known as Chuck Jones, who died in 2002 but who still has a gallery in Santa Fe on Water Street. 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.