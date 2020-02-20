The Santa Fe Police Department is beginning the second phase of Operation Downtown Focus on Saturday, an initiative started by the city last month in response to concerns raised by merchants in the downtown and Santa Fe Railyard areas.
According to data collected during the first phase of the operation, which began Jan. 27 and ended Feb. 9, officers responded to 52 calls for service and made 115 contacts with people at various businesses, a city news release states.
Four uniformed officers patrolled the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during phase one. According to the news release, beginning Saturday, three full-time bicycle officers, one sergeant and two public safety aides will patrol the area daily.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said coverage will primarily be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. He said there will be additional patrols when officers are available and when they respond to calls for service.
The second phase will last for six months, Joye said.
"It's kind of what we have all been asking for," said Cyndi Hall, associate director of Manitou Galleries, 123 W. Palace Ave.
Hall attended last month's meeting of downtown merchants with Mayor Alan Webber and leadership from the Santa Fe Police Department to discuss issues that business operators have experienced.
They described everything from dealing with human excrement and vomit outside of their businesses and rental properties, aggressive panhandlers and theft.
Hall said Manitou Galleries has dealt with a number of issues since 2019, including a high-dollar theft, vandalism and an incident in November when a man went inside the business and exposed his genitals to the all-female staff for several minutes.
Hall said she has seen a difference since Operation Downtown Focus started last month.
She has noticed officers on the Plaza and at the Starbucks on West San Francisco Street, something that wasn't happening before the city's initiative.
"I think it's comforting to our clients and tourists coming to town, seeing their presence," Hall said.
Police made eight arrests during the first phase of the operation, the news release states, and will take a "zero tolerance" approach to criminal activity in the area.
Joye said officers are stressing the importance of building a partnership with the community and encouraging a "see something, say something" mentality.
"We rely a lot on their eyes and ears," he said.
The initiative did not thwart all crime in the downtown area. On Feb. 8, one day before the first phase of Operation Downtown Focus ended, three women were robbed at gunpoint near the Main Library on Washington Avenue. According to court records, no one has been arrested in connection with the robbery.
Police also continue to investigate two January armed robberies. Employees at both the Good Stuff record store, which was robbed Jan. 8, and Moxie, a jewelry store robbed Jan. 16, were held up a knifepoint. Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the robberies, but officers do not know if the same person is responsible for both crimes.
Hall said she understands many of the calls for service police receive in the downtown area are not emergencies, and she and the owners of Manitou Galleries understand the department is understaffed.
"We don't ever want to take away from the job that they do," Hall said. "We just want some attention. That's all we wanted, was just a little bit of attention down here."
