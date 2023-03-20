The Santa Fe Farmers Market Institute plans to welcome a new executive director in April, following a second retirement for 74-year-old Andrea Fisher Maril, who became the organization’s interim director in December 2020.

Aden Manuel “Manny” Encinias, 49, will be the 21-year-old institute’s sixth executive director. He is the first man, first Hispanic and first Santa Fe Farmers Market vendor to serve in the role.

Encinias and his family, who raise cattle at their Buffalo Creek Ranch in Moriarty, have sold beef at the market since 2021 under the Trilogy Beef Community name.