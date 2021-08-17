“Is Bearsun coming?” yelled a middle-aged man from the seat of his pickup Tuesday afternoon as he slowed down on N.M. 68, along the Rio Grande just south of Pilar.
A group of men, women and children who had gathered in a small caravan of vehicles replied enthusiastically in the affirmative. They’d already been tracking Bearsun for miles since he had been around Ohkay Owingeh, taking turns alerting oncoming traffic to slow down for the oddity ahead while providing food and hydration to the wandering hero.
Since April 12, 33-year-old Jessy Larios has been drawing throngs of supporters and curious onlookers while walking long distances in a 70-pound puffy bear suit.
It started as a 400-mile walk from Los Angeles to San Francisco to raise money for charity, but when he reached the Bay Area on April 24, he still felt he had something left in the tank.
The California native is now on a nearly 3,000-mile trek from Los Angeles to New York City, somehow still full of energy more than 900 miles into the journey, despite carrying his heavy load in the sweltering Southwest.
“I’ve got the neck of an ox now,” Larios said through his bear head, which weighs about 20 pounds.
On Tuesday, day 44 of his walk to New York, Larios walked 32 miles from near Ohkay Owingeh to Taos and received a police escort into town for a meet-and-greet event that evening.
Everywhere he’s been, people have flocked to the man in the adorable bear suit, designed to look like a character that Larios and a friend created several years ago. At first, they mostly inquired about what he was doing, but as Bearsun’s notoriety has grown on social media — he has over 126,000 followers on Instagram — they began to share their stories and offer words of encouragement.
Larios is walking for multiple charities, making him a figure pretty much anyone can get behind. He’s set up five separate GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for organizations that work to build awareness of mental health, breast cancer, autism, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and environmental issues.
So far, he said he’s raised over $45,000.
Since arriving in the southwest, Bearsun has received overwhelming support walking through Native American communities.
Prior to reaching the Flagstaff, Ariz., area, he said, people would walk with him for a couple of minutes. Through the Navajo Nation and the New Mexico pueblos he’s passed, he’s had groups of people accompany him for several miles at a time.
Mike Moquino, 42, of Santa Clara Pueblo said he walked about five hours with Bearsun on Monday as he made his way from Abiquiú to Ohkay Owingeh. The group was small when Moquino joined, but it grew to dozens by the time Bearsun entered the pueblo.
As new people approached, they would frequently share their stories with Bearsun, Moquino said.
“Yesterday when we were around Española, there were people who said they had struggled with drug problems who were coming up to him and saying, ‘I’m going to change my ways because of you,’ ” said Moquino, who learned of Bearsun through a nephew who had been following Larios’ progress for weeks.
“They said, ‘I just felt this connection with you, and I had to come and find you and tell you my story and thank you for walking for me,’ ” Moquino said.
Roberta Trujillo of San Ildefonso Pueblo said she heard Tuesday morning that two men from Ohkay Owingeh sang a prayer song in Tewa to Bearsun to wish him a safe journey to Taos and beyond. The touching story made Trujillo cry, she said, and she and her family drove north to find him and walk with him.
Trujillo said she’s loved seeing how Bearsun has brought so many people together.
“I think a lot of it is because of this COVID that’s going on, and people were separated from each other,” she said. “They needed a good cause or a good thing to respond to, and with him doing this, everyone just kind of clinged to him.”
Jeannette Trujillo, Roberta Truijillo’s sister, walked several miles with Bearsun on Tuesday, holding a sign that cautioned approaching traffic to slow down.
While walking alongside Larios, she told him of the significance of the bear to people of her pueblo.
“In our village, it’s a very powerful animal to us,” she said. “It represents strength with a lot of tribes.
“That’s why we’ve been telling him, ‘You picked the right animal because it’s giving you strength.’ It takes a lot to do this walk, and everyone’s giving him their prayers," she said. "That’s a lot of help, too.”
Larios said he still has a lot of strength.
He typically covers 30-plus miles per day. At night, he either sleeps in a tent that he carries on his back or stays in homes or hotels when people he meets on the road offer him more comfortable accommodations.
He’s often offered food and drinks, though the vegetarian said he’s trying to eat healthy and turns down sugary snacks.
Larios, who most recently worked for a health insurance company, doesn’t have a timetable for when he hopes to arrive in New York. During the walk, he said, he’s taking life as it comes and does not look too far into the future.
“I didn’t really have expectations,” Larios said. “I was just like, ‘I’m going, and whatever happens, happens.’
“It has done what I wanted it to do, which is connect with people as far as the reasons for it," he said. "The message is being transmitted, and I’m happy with that result.”
