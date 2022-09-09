A New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officer tags a tranquilized black bear that was perched in a tree Sunday morning near the corner of Yucca Street and La Silla Dorada, just south of the midtown area in Santa Fe.
A New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officer tags a tranquilized black bear that was perched in a tree Sunday morning near the corner of Yucca Street and La Silla Dorada, just south of the midtown area in Santa Fe.
Courtesy Andrew Black
A sedated juvenile black bear that was found Sunday in Santa Fe.
Courtesy Andrew Black
A black bear in a tree at a Santa Fe home. It was later captured and returned to the wild after being examined.
Andrew Black woke up Sunday morning expecting nothing out of the ordinary. He was supposed to be a guest on a podcast early in the day, but those plans were dashed when he got a call from his wife.
A black bear was perched in a tree in their neighborhood.
Black, a minister at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe and the public lands field director at the National Wildlife Federation, jumped into his truck and drove to the scene.
"It was pretty fortuitous that this happened a block from where I live," Black said.
When he arrived to the corner of Yucca Street and La Silla Dorada, just south of the midtown area, Black said he saw a black bear sitting in a Russian olive tree, with a Santa Fe police officer and Animal Services officer standing by.
"It was quite the sight," Black said. "We've seen bobcats, we've seen coyotes in our neighborhood, but never a bear."
Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said two patrol officers and a couple of Animal Services officers quickly responded after receiving a call about the bear around 7 a.m. Sunday.
However, Tapia said, it took 2½ hours for an officer with the state Department of Game and Fish to arrive.
"Pretty much all we do is contain and keep an eye on the area and make sure people are safe, and we wait for [Game and Fish], and they handle it," Tapia said.
Game and Fish spokesman Ryan Darr wrote in an email the department responded to the scene as quickly as possible, but the nearest conservation officer equipped to handle the situation was in Edgewood, which led to the delay.
"The tranquilizers used for wildlife immobilization are tightly controlled and require staff that are specially trained in their handling and use," Darr wrote. "The department was in contact with local authorities immediately … and advised individuals on scene how to keep the situation under control until the department officer could be on site."
After the conservation officer arrived, it took about half an hour for the bear to be properly sedated and brought down from the tree, Tapia said.
"The one who tranquilized it did a phenomenal job of making sure that he got a clean shot at the bear," Black said.
A crowd of interested onlookers assembled to watch the bear in the tree.
Tapia said after the bear was sedated, about 10 people gathered and took photos of the bear being tagged.
From there, Darr wrote, the 80-pound juvenile black bear was examined and then released in a wildlife management area in the western Jemez Mountains.
"Each bear’s condition is assessed by trained conservation staff, and additional care is provided if needed," Darr wrote. "The bear captured Sunday was assessed to not need any veterinarian care."
He added the bear sighting Sunday is not a rare occurrence. The Department of Game and Fish responds to dozens of calls a year regarding bears in residential areas.
"A bear simply appearing in a residential area is not necessarily a dangerous or emergency situation that requires action," he wrote. "Residents should report a bear if it shows any signs of aggression or refuses to leave an area after all attracting food sources are removed."