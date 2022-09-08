Four beagles rescued from a laboratory in Oklahoma have a new lease on life after arriving at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society on Thursday to meet their new foster parents. 

The beagles, with their floppy ears and infectious and upbeat personalities, are just a handful of the 34 beagles rescued from their fate as laboratory animals meant to live their entire lives in cages as testing subjects for flea and tick medication.

But the fates of the four dogs were changed dramatically when the laboratory reached out to the Beagle Freedom Project and its Director of Operations Wendy Wood to take in the dogs and find new homes for the pups, an unusual move in the realm of laboratory testing dogs. 

