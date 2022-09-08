Lynn Hopkins, left, is introduced to her new dog, Quincey, by Emily Clayton with the Beagle Freedom Project as beagles rescued from a testing lab in Oklahoma arrive at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter on Thursday. Four of the 35 dogs and seven cats rescued from the lab by the Beagle Freedom Project were adopted out at the Santa Fe shelter.
Lynn Hopkins, left, is introduced to her new dog, Quincey, by Emily Clayton with the Beagle Freedom Project as beagles rescued from a testing lab in Oklahoma arrive at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter on Thursday. Four of the 35 dogs and seven cats rescued from the lab by the Beagle Freedom Project were adopted out at the Santa Fe shelter.
Four beagles rescued from a laboratory in Oklahoma have a new lease on life after arriving at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society on Thursday to meet their new foster parents.
The beagles, with their floppy ears and infectious and upbeat personalities, are just a handful of the 34 beagles rescued from their fate as laboratory animals meant to live their entire lives in cages as testing subjects for flea and tick medication.
But the fates of the four dogs were changed dramatically when the laboratory reached out to the Beagle Freedom Project and its Director of Operations Wendy Wood to take in the dogs and find new homes for the pups, an unusual move in the realm of laboratory testing dogs.
Usually, Wood said, the beagles would have been euthanized after the dogs served their purpose at the facility.
"It was time for them to go and be the dog they always wanted to be," Wood said. "But yes, this is very unusual."
The Beagle Freedom Project has rescued thousands of dogs from testing facilities and works to put an end to all animal testing, with a particular focus on beagles; Wood said beagles are one of the most tested-upon canine breeds in the world due to their docile and forgiving natures.
Testing on beagles became national news in August when 4,000 beagles were rescued by federal authorities from a mass breeding facility in Virginia where they were being bred to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
The rescued dogs have been going to shelters across the United States, with one, Mamma Mia, being adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Southern California.
Wood said it will take the beagles a while to socialize to normal human interaction after spending almost their entire lives in a cage. Some of the dogs also have medical conditions, which means they will need "lots of time and patience and love.
"Up until this point, their interactions have been very laboratory-based," Wood said. "They haven't had a lot of social interaction together and not a lot of interaction with people who love and care and want them to be a dog — not a testing subject."
Lisa Hendrix, a volunteer at the Santa Fe shelter for the past 22 years, said she's fully up to the challenge. She said couldn't sleep the night before picking up Arlo, an 8-year-old beagle that had spent his entire life at the Oklahoma facility before being released.
Hendrix said she has been involved with the Beagle Freedom Project for the past 10 years and had previously adopted a beagle, Chester, from a shelter in California.
She said every time she looked at Chester, it reminded her of all the other dogs that are still being tested upon.
Arlo will be her fourth dog, joining three other pups that in their previous lives held various service roles.
Hendrix said she tends to appreciate the older dogs due to their more mellow natures and the fact that older dogs tend to go unadopted at shelters and facilities as opposed to the more "cuddly ones."
She said she plans to adopt the pup after an eight-week foster period in which Arlo will be neutered and receive his necessary shots and medical clearance.
"There is no such thing to me as a dog that I don't love," she said.
Anyone who wants more information on the Beagle Freedom Project can go to bfp.org.
Dear readers,
The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again.
We apologize for the inconvenience.