Neither 50 years nor the shock of U.S. soldiers killing four unarmed college students have dimmed Susan York's memory.
The violence at Kent State University in Ohio on May 4, 1970, echoed across the world. It hit the University of New Mexico harder than most places.
York was one of the first at UNM to feel the fallout.
She had grown up in Albuquerque, but her family moved east during her senior year of high school. Allison Krause became one of York's classmates in Silver Spring, Md.
"I met Allison during the high school art classes that we shared. We were part of a small group of students who spent every spare moment in the art room," York said.
A year after graduating from high school, Krause, 19, was one of the four students shot to death by Ohio National Guardsmen at Kent State.
Krause was a demonstrator against the Vietnam War, but she posed no threat to the soldiers. The bullet that killed her traveled 343 feet, more than the length of a football field.
York remembers how she learned of Krause's death.
"On May 5, 1970, I walked through the Student Union Building at UNM and was stunned to see Allison’s high school graduation picture on the front page of the Albuquerque Journal along with the three other students who were killed. This brought it home, way too close to home," York said.
As it happened, actress Jane Fonda was on the UNM campus to give a speech denouncing the war. Fonda led demonstrators to the home of UNM's president the day after the killings at Kent State.
Students spoke of a strike in which they would take over the campus.
Gov. David Cargo, an affable Republican in his second two-year term, activated the National Guard. Some 100 soldiers mobilized at their headquarters in Albuquerque.
As guardsmen drilled with bayonets, campus protests continued. A group of students carried their demonstration inside the Student Union Building.
State police judged the protesters to be peaceful. Officers were inclined to let the students remain in the building Friday and even over the weekend. Maybe the demonstrators would tire and go home.
This tactic didn't win over administrators of the university. Their lawyers sought a court order to remove the students.
By the time a judge signed the order, many students had left on a peace march to downtown Albuquerque. No more than 75 people remained in the Student Union Building.
Still, the National Guard arrived to help UNM clear the building.
After Kent State, the soldiers in New Mexico didn't bring bullets to campus. But they carried rifles with unsheathed bayonets.
Photographer Bill Norlander of television station KOB was covering the retaking of the student union.
He saw guardsmen arriving on the south end of the building. They put on gas masks. Some say this was because a container of tear gas had been released by accident.
Norlander filmed as the guardsmen advanced.
"I guess they were trying to chase the crowd off the mall," he said this week.
Focused on covering the news, Norlander didn't feel any pain when guardsmen stabbed him in the chest and left arm.
"I didn't realize I'd been stabbed until I felt blood going down my arm," he said.
Norlander's other wound was on the left side of his sternum. The soldier's bayonet didn't penetrate his chest.
With his short hair and television camera marked with his station's call letters, Norlander believed it was obvious he was a working newsman, not a threat to anyone.
Maj. Gen. John Jolly of the National Guard claimed nothing was so clear-cut.
"Anybody can paint letters on a camera," Jolly said in 1970.
His was one of many ridiculous statements about the bayonet attacks.
In another, the National Guard would say John Dressman, whose femoral artery was cut, had been injured by falling into a rosebush.
Dressman, a 22-year-old teacher from Santa Fe, was a visitor at UNM, not a demonstrator.
Guardsmen stabbed 11 people in all. Most of the victims carried cameras.
Unlike Kent State, no one died at UNM. But the situations were similar in another respect.
Public sympathy was in short supply for those who died or were wounded. In the charged political climate of the 1970s, many people had no regard for students protesters.
Six of the people stabbed at UNM sued Jolly, the governor and individual guardsmen. A jury in Albuquerque sided with the National Guard and the politicians.
Norlander did not join the lawsuit. His involvement in the trial was that of a witness.
Now 77, Norlander said he doesn't think about the stabbings until someone calls for his recollection.
Susan York can't forget about Krause, especially her picture in the paper after her death.
"Allison’s placid smile stood out in stark contrast to the horror of her murder by the National Guard on her own college campus," York said. "That day, as the black and white picture in the newspaper became sodden with tears, I didn’t know then that I would think of her often during the coming years and decades. Not a May 4 goes by when I don’t remember her and wonder what Allison’s life would have become."
