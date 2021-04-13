Bennett J. Baur has been reappointed to head the state Law Offices of the Public Defender.
Baur, who lives in Santa Fe, has already served one four-year term as head of the agency that provides counsel to indigent people charged with crimes in the state's court system.
He was unanimously reappointed by the state Public Defender Commission.
Baur began his career in the Albuquerque Public Defender's Office, then worked as an assistant district attorney and in private practice. He also has served as deputy chief and interim chief of the Law Offices of the Public Defender, which employs more than 400 people and operates 15 offices across the state.
In a news release, Public Defender Commission Chairman Thomas Clear III said Bauer "has been a very strong advocate for our indigent clients in his last five years leading this department."
