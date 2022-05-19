A battle is brewing over a contentious policy prohibiting anyone but police, lawmakers and a few others from carrying firearms inside the state Capitol.
On Thursday, Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives sent Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, a letter of “notification” stating staff members with concealed-carry permits would also be permitted to bring firearms into the Capitol.
They cited the upheaval stemming from a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting a possible reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling on abortion.
“We expect you will take our concerns seriously, regarding the increased threats of violence from pro-abortion protesters,” wrote House Minority Leader Rep. Jim Townsend of Artesia, Minority Whip Rep. Rod Montoya of Farmington and caucus Chairwoman Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.
“We would be derelict in our duty, if we didn’t allow legislators and staff to protect themselves from potential harm when such hateful rhetoric is escalating across the nation,” they concluded.
Although they wrote of “numerous media accounts of violence and threats by pro-abortion activists across the country,” they didn’t identify any specific threats in New Mexico.
They called the letter a “follow-up” to when Townsend “notified” Egolf in November that House Republicans “who have obtained a license to carry a concealed firearm will do so whenever they are in the Capitol.”
In his response, Egolf said he had granted them permission.
“You characterized your letter to me as a ‘notification,’ despite the rule clearly stating that I am empowered to grant permission to members and others to possess firearms in the Capitol complex,” he wrote, apparently addressing Townsend. “I am sure you recall our phone conversation prior to my granting permission, in which you thanked me for my willingness to allow your members to possess firearms in the Capitol.”
In their letter, Republicans wrote staff would be exercising their constitutional right to bear arms.
Egolf wrote Republicans are “bound” to follow the policy even if they don’t like it, adding they could challenge it in court.
“Neither the constitution of the United States nor the constitution and laws of the State of New Mexico grant you the authority to unilaterally declare that you may violate a rule of the Legislature because you believe it is your right to do so,” he wrote.