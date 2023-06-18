After 10 years of a quiet, private life, Michael Wiener has run smack into the middle of an old storm.
Wiener, who turns 69 this week, decided to again seek public office. He did so knowing the risks.
His candidacy for the state Senate in northeast Albuquerque’s District 21 is bringing up lots of dirt and plenty of hurt.
Wiener, a Republican, describes himself as the only person in New Mexico history who’s been elected as a state senator, a Bernalillo County commissioner and an Albuquerque city councilor.
But in 2012, he also was the first Bernalillo County commissioner to be censured by colleagues. All three Democrats on the county commission voted to rebuke Wiener. They included now-Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Wiener gave his enemies some ammunition, but he says they also contorted an innocent, perfectly legal moment when he was away on a vacation into something with sinister overtones.
Complaints against Wiener were many. They included sexually harassing a county employee (not sustained after an investigation); forwarding a racist email to two Bernalillo County employees (true and, by Wiener’s own admission, shameful); and posing for a picture with four young women in what many media reports called “a red-light district” of the Philippines (not true as to the sensational innuendo).
Oh, Wiener posed with the women, all right. His said his then-fiancée was with him during the minute or so it took for a professional photographer to snap the pictures. Another of the photos even featured Wiener with the woman he was going to marry.
The two of them were in the Philippines to visit Wiener’s daughter from a previous relationship. While on a layover between flights, they walked through a section of Angeles City that news accounts described as teeming with the sex trade.
Wiener calls those characterizations inaccurate. He said many Asian massage parlors in New Mexico are fronts for prostitution. Though ubiquitous, they are ignored by the same politicians who claimed he somehow condoned sex trafficking by appearing in a photograph.
“I never broke any law, and I never was with any prostitutes,” Wiener said.
What did happen? During their lengthy layover, Wiener says, he and his then-fiancée walked through a busy commercial corridor of Angeles City to buy coffee at McDonald’s.
“A red-light district wouldn’t have a McDonald’s in it,” Wiener said. “We came across a business called the Texas Club, which was holding its grand opening. A photographer was taking pictures, and he asked if I wanted to pose for one. I said I was from New Mexico, and I would.”
He described the young women who posed with him as hostesses at the Texas Club. Various media accounts called them scantily clad, a term Wiener considers loaded. “You see a lot more at the beach,” he said.
He flew back to Albuquerque and awaited copies of the pictures. He never received them, but a photo agency sent the pictures to television stations and the Albuquerque Journal.
Wiener broke no law. Still, he had a publicity problem like few politicians in New Mexico ever experienced.
Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel made Wiener the butt of a joke, linking him to a scandal-ridden New York politician with a similar last name.
Calls for Wiener to resign from office rang out, including one from then-Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican. Bernalillo County’s Democratic commissioners organized their attempt to censure Wiener.
He says the movement against him lacked logic. “Why would I pose for a picture if I was doing something illegal?” Wiener asked.
The coverage he received was extraordinary. My review, checked through Newspapers.com, shows the Albuquerque Journal in eight weeks ran 15 stories or columns regarding Wiener’s photo in the Philippines.
A couple months earlier, former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici, married with eight children, received far less coverage after admitting he had fathered a son out of wedlock. His partner was the daughter of another former U.S. senator, Paul Laxalt of Nevada.
Domenici kept his affair secret for 35 years. His out-of-wedlock baby was born in 1978, the same year Domenici was first reelected to the Senate.
Only a coverup enabled Domenici to hold his seat of power, where he often lectured on the importance of character. Wiener took more heat for the photograph than Domenici did for his hypocrisy.
Wiener’s worst behavior wasn’t in the Philippines. His decision to forward an email disparaging Black people to government accounts remains a stain on his record.
“I apologized. Most people know I meant it, and they accepted the apology,” he says.
Wiener refused to resign from office, but he was defeated in his 2012 primary campaign for reelection.
He maintains he never received attention for his good works as a politician, such writing the first laws to save the petroglyphs, helping to bring the Miss USA Pageant to Albuquerque in 1987 and starting that city’s office of recycling.
Wiener is seeking the state Senate seat held by Republican Mark Moores, who is not running for reelection. Wiener almost certainly will face competition for the nomination. Democrats also are sure to field a candidate, as either party has a chance to win the seat.
Wiener says he’s not making a comeback for personal redemption. He hopes to work on reducing crime and homelessness.
“I’m retired. I’ve got the energy, and I’ve got the time,” he says.
The question is if he has the stomach for another campaign.