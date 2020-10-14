ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. Attorney General William Barr touted the success of Operation Legend — a controversial initiative to combat violent crime in a variety of cities, including Albuquerque — during a roundtable with federal and local law enforcement officials Wednesday.
Barr also took a swipe at the city of Albuquerque, noting it has not acted on a $9.7 million grant it was awarded earlier this year to hire 40 police officers. Mayor Tim Keller’s office pushed back on Barr's claim, countering the Albuquerque City Council approved the grant agreement last month.
Barr said the addition of 40 federal agents and the reallocation of other law enforcement officials have helped produce 113 arrests on federal charges and “many other state arrests” in Albuquerque, one of nine cities targeted by Operation Legend. Barr said the city was chosen because its violent crime rate was almost four times the national average.
He added he would like Albuquerque to use the grant to get the new police officers on the street as soon as possible.
“Violent crime is solvable,” Barr said. “It’s not something people have to live with at the levels they are living with it.”
Jessica Campbell, a spokeswoman in Keller’s office, wrote in an email that any claims the city has not accepted the federal funding is wrong. A sticking point in the approval of the grant, Campbell wrote, was assurances by the Department of Justice that any federal help associated with Operation Legend would not be tied to policies that are “out of step with our community.”
The Albuquerque City Council approved the grant agreement Sept. 9, and Keller signed it later that month.
Campbell also pointed out that the grant was a part of Operation Relentless Pursuit, a previous initiative that sought to bring federal officers into six troubled cities as well as provide those cities with grants to hire more police officers.
David Bowdich, deputy director of the FBI, credited Barr for having the will to take on violent crime across the nation. Bowdich, a former Albuquerque police officer, said the operation’s focus was specific to certain cities struggling with high violent crime rates. Targeted cities included Kansas City, Mo.; Chicago; Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit; Milwaukee; Indianapolis; St. Louis; and Memphis, Tenn.
The operation was named after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old who was shot and killed June 29 while sleeping in his Kansas City home.
Bowdich said Operation Legend is personal to him because of Albuquerque's struggles with violent crime. Last year, the city had 80 homicides, its highest number on record. Bowdich also implored community members to use tip lines and hotlines to provide law enforcement information to help solve crimes and stem the tide of violence.
“What we’re trying to do here is we’re trying to instill public confidence,” Bowdich said. “Law enforcement itself cannot solve the problem alone. This has to involve the community, and in this case, the city of Albuquerque and the citizens of Bernalillo County and surrounding areas to trust us.”
