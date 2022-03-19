For 18 months, Paul Reimus has led the battle in his neighborhood against a resurgent bark beetle invading piñon trees.
He and others have enjoyed a winter respite from the beetles, but that soon will end.
Brownish patches of dead and dying piñons in a nearby wilderness area have grown larger, a sign the pests are thriving and will return as the weather warms to prey on drought-stressed trees, which rainstorms can only help so much at this stage, Reimus said.
"I am definitely concerned we're going to see more trees dying this year, regardless of what the monsoon does," said Reimus, who lives in The Ridges community south of Santa Fe.
The marauding bark beetle in his semi-rural hamlet is a microcosm of sorts.
It reflects the worsening pest infestations in New Mexico's forests and woodlands that could take the greatest toll on piñons, leading to a once-in-a-decade mass die-off of these trees if the prolonged drought doesn’t let up.
Bark beetle infestations are among the effects of a drought that has held the Southwest in its grip since the late 1990s, with just a handful of relatively wet years within the two decades.
The drought has amplified in the past few years, stressing trees throughout the region, from semi-rural neighborhoods to urban areas to forests.
Dehydrated trees can't produce resin that repel pests.
The piñon, New Mexico's official state tree, is especially vulnerable to drought and beetle attacks.
Bark beetles killed an estimated 350 million piñon trees in 2002 and millions in a less-catastrophic but still-severe die-off in 2013. The two outbreaks left large gaps in New Mexico's landscape.
"If we don't have any reprieve from the drought … and things don't get better, I fear we will see something similar to that mortality in the next few years," said John Formby, an entomologist with the state Forestry Division.
Proliferation
Forested areas with beetle-infested trees have grown exponentially in the past two years, according to a state report due to be released in the coming week.
The report, which uses data from aerial surveillance, contains findings on the pests' onslaught as well on other drought symptoms such as trees with yellowing canopies. It mainly focuses on national forests but covers some state and private tracts.
Formby said he'd like to scope out all state and private lands to get a complete picture, but it wouldn't be practical because it would require covering more than twice the current 13 million-acre surveillance area.
In all, beetles besieged about 240,000 acres more of forestland than in the previous year, Formby said.
Beetles infested piñon trees on 67,000 acres last year, compared with 5,000 acres in 2020, he said, citing data from the report.
Some of the increase was due to a larger area being surveyed in response to piñons dying, Formby said. He noted that when compiling the numbers, not all trees on every acre are affected.
The infested patches of piñon pines in far-flung areas — Cuba, the Zuni Mountains and Sun and Moon mountains near Santa Fe — are eerily similar to images of the 2002 die-off, he said.
Some arborists have said the piñons that survived might be a hardier breed that can better withstand drought-induced hardships. Formby doesn't necessarily agree.
"They may have been more resilient back then, but it's hotter now," Formby said. "Heat does play a role in stressing trees."
In an email, Andrew Graves, a U.S. Forest Service entomologist, said the agency's aerial and ground surveys did detect increased beetle-related tree deaths in many piñon-juniper stands throughout the state.
Although Graves didn't speculate on whether the deadly infestations are a prelude to a huge die-off, he indicated they have the agency's attention.
"Our plan is to continue to monitor this mortality event throughout the summer to better identify its severity and extent," Graves wrote.
Ponderosa pines also fell victim to beetles. They had pest damage on 116,000 acres in 2021, an increase of roughly 100,000 acres from the previous year, Formby said.
These pines also showed a marked increase in yellowing canopies because of drought stress. Discolored trees — mostly Ponderosas — were observed on 121,000 acres last year, compared with 36,000 in 2020 and 13,000 in 2019, Formby said.
Bark beetles also attacked higher-elevation trees. About 31,000 acres had some dead or dying Douglas firs in 2021, up from about 5,000 acres in 2020.
The larger Douglas fir kill reflects the growing number of higher-altitude wildfires, which leave burn scars on the landscape where the insects can breed, Formby said.
A common misconception is that withered, pest-infested trees are more flammable and pose a greater wildfire hazard, he said.
In fact, greener trees are more likely to ignite because they are full of flammable sap, and they have canopies that can catch fire and spread the flames to nearby tree canopies in what's known as a crown fire, Formby said.
Spring rains would be the most beneficial to the drought-stricken trees, but even those combined with summer monsoons wouldn't be nearly enough, he said.
"We'll need multiple years of decent precipitation to really turn the trees' stress levels around," Formby said.
But a string of years with even normal precipitation doesn't look promising as climate scientists predict the Southwest will become increasingly arid, creating more frequent drought-related events, such as depleted river flows, year-round wildfires and widespread tree mortality.
A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change says the West is experiencing the driest 22-year period since A.D. 800, putting the region in a megadrought.
Human-driven climate change is compounding the drought's severity and lengthening its duration, the researchers say, estimating that it could drag on to the 30-year mark before it finally passes.
Disturbing sight
Reimus said it's sobering to see the wilderness area near his home mottled with larger patches of dead piñon pines.
"There are places with 30 percent to 50 percent die-off," Reimus said.
He predicts that, by summer, his neighbors will have to remove some of their piñon trees to combat infestations, just as they did last year.
So far, he has only had to cut down a couple of his trees in the past year, he said. He dealt with a far worse beetle onslaught in 2003, when he had to chop down 200 piñon pines at his former White Rock home.
Homeowners can take preventive measures such as watering trees and applying non-toxic pesticides, Reimus said.
The problem is living next to a big forest, where nothing is done about the beetles, leaving them free to bore into the trees, breed and then move into nearby neighborhoods, he said.
John Walker, an Albuquerque resident, said he might have as many as 50 piñon pines killed by beetles on his 30-acre property in Cibola County, where he and his wife plan to build a house.
"It's pretty tough to lose that many trees," said Walker, a retired Intel technician.
Following Formby's advice, he will have a crew fell the infested trees and then strip off the bark, to keep the beetles from migrating to other piñons, Walker said.
The work must be done quickly before the weather warms and the beetles proliferate, he added.
"I'm up against the wire right now," Walker said. "It's going to get warm real quick."
Reimus said that although the beetles are troublesome, he views them as part of nature running its course in the drought.
Still, he doesn't want them to strip the trees from his neighborhood.
"One of the things we all value is we do have trees," Reimus said. "It kind of adds to the privacy and ambiance. It's good habitat for wildlife. It's good for the neighborhood."
