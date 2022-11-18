Technically, Rachel Crone was at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on Friday night to sell.

Her Aztec-based winter gear company Defend the Rockies had a ski goggle bar setup, allowing interested parties to create a customized mix of goggle frames, straps and lenses. Crone's branded gloves sat stacked on tables. 

But Crone also took advantage of the opportunity to browse the room full of winter sports equipment. She found two sets of children's skis and two pairs of children's boots for $40. What a steal, Crone thought. 

Popular in the Community