Lukas Martinez, left, and his friend Asher Rosen, 17, both of Santa Fe, fist bump Friday while walking to their cars after finding deals at the Ski Swap at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The Ski Swap will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Felix Feldman, 6, of Santa Fe, rubs his nose Friday while his mom Abby Feldman measures a pair of skis for him at the Ski Swap at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The ski swap will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Technically, Rachel Crone was at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on Friday night to sell.
Her Aztec-based winter gear company Defend the Rockies had a ski goggle bar setup, allowing interested parties to create a customized mix of goggle frames, straps and lenses. Crone's branded gloves sat stacked on tables.
But Crone also took advantage of the opportunity to browse the room full of winter sports equipment. She found two sets of children's skis and two pairs of children's boots for $40. What a steal, Crone thought.
That is the beauty of the Santa Fe Ski Team's annual ski swap, which is taking place at the convention center through Saturday, and other events like it, Crone said. The event allows anyone, even buyers, to sell their winter gear and anyone, even vendors, to buy it up.
"It just gives us an opportunity to sell to our little niche group. … It gets us out there," Crone said.
The swap — a hurried jumble of winter sport enthusiasts sifting through tubs of $5 ski poles, stacks of snowshoes and racks of down jackets — is the local ski team's primary fundraiser each year. The Santa Fe Ski Team has trained advanced local skiers for more than four decades, said Harvey Monroe, a member of the team's board of directors and a senior coach for the organization. The team currently includes about 40 members, ranging in age from 6 to 76.
The challenge is, ski team member fees only cover about half of the team's costs for coaching and other expenses, Monroe said. So the ski team hosts the swap, at which about 20 percent of the proceeds go to the team.
The event does several good things, Friday night ski swap shoppers said.
Attending the swap in search of quality gloves and — perhaps — a new pair of skis, Hope Moore said she was glad to support the local ski team and keep used but usable ski equipment out of the garbage.
Jillian Sander, who planned on making the switch from renting to owning this season by purchasing a snowboard at the ski swap, said the event offered her an opportunity to touch and feel equipment she was interested in purchasing, rather than having to do the guesswork of buying online.
And finally, the ski swap saves outdoor enthusiasts money with significant discounts, said Asa Anderson as he waited to enter the ballroom full of gear. This, the shoppers agreed, makes wintertime outdoor activities more accessible to everyone.
In this way, the ski swap is both a fundraiser and a "public service," Monroe said. It offers buyers deals on winter clothing, outdoor equipment and ski supplies to the entire community while ensuring the ski team's advanced skiers are supported throughout the season.
The Santa Fe Ski Team's ski swap will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.