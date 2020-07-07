Before the novel coronavirus emerged in New Mexico, Julian Valdez exclusively served walk-in clients at his barbershop in Pojoaque.
Now he encourages people to schedule appointments. Under the governor's statewide public health order, he can only allow four people inside at a time. "They're always early," Valdez said of his customers, most of whom are regulars.
He has owned Julian's Barber Shop off U.S.84/285 for 16 years. It features a memorial to his son Abran Valdez, who died in January 2017.
Julian Valdez said his son had worked with him at the shop. Since Abran's death, a second chair has remained empty. But Valdez plans to have a nephew put it back in use after finishing barber school.
Valdez has seen his share of strange cuts in recent days.
With some of his regular clients isolated at home for several months, "they're having some homemade haircuts, having their wife cut their hair," he said. "I've had some really weird haircuts I've had to fix."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.