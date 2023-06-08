Banner days for military veterans are not a certainty in Santa Fe.
A program run in part by the city honors certain veterans with publicly displayed banners. But these exhibits are sporadic or missing in action because of government inefficiency.
There's no need to wait on City Hall to recognize veterans. Anyone can do it. Here's a start.
July 27 will mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. A total of 200 soldiers, sailors and marines from New Mexico died in the fighting.
Thirteen of the casualties were from Santa Fe County. Most of them received little more than a mention in the newspapers, but all of them had a story.
The death of Army Pfc. Alfonso Gonzales went uncovered even after he posthumously received the Silver Star, third-highest medal for valor in combat.
Gonzales' platoon bogged down twice while advancing toward an enemy hill. He charged the enemy both times. "So effective was his fire that the platoon was able to advance and destroy the strong enemy emplacement," his medal citation reads. Gonzales, 25, died in the battle on March 2, 1951.
Army Pfc. Jose A.P. Garcia was a Jeep driver for Maj. Gen. William F. Dean. The whole country came to know Dean, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, America's highest decoration for bravery in combat.
Both Dean and Garcia were captured and held as prisoners of war. Dean survived the war. Garcia was listed as missing for more than a year before the Army announced he had died July 20, 1950. He was just 19.
Willis Chambers served three years in the Navy before enlisting in the Army and deploying to Korea. Chambers, 24, died in combat on Oct. 21, 1951. He is sometimes listed as an Oklahoma soldier because his family moved from Santa Fe to Stilwell, Okla., after he went to war.
Army Pfc. Abel Baca, 21, died during combat in South Korea on Nov. 19, 1952. He received a Purple Heart.
Army Pvt. Seferino Lucero of Glorieta was another posthumous recipient of the Silver Star. His citation states: "Private Lucero voluntarily moved to an exposed position and proceeded to draw the hostile fire upon himself. He diverted much of the enemy fire from his comrades, thus enabling them to effect a safe withdrawal." Lucero fought until he was shot dead in the battle on Jan. 7, 1951.
The story of Sgt. Blas W.A. Lujan was among the more agonizing of the Korean War. The Army listed Lujan as missing until the summer of 1954, a year after the war ended.
As it turned out, he died in combat in North Korea on Nov. 26, 1950. His remains were not recovered. Lujan was survived by two brothers, a sister and his parents, who lived on Canyon Road.
Marine Pfc. Leo Robert Gonzales didn't see much of the world except for New Mexico and Korea. He died in combat at age 19 on May 17, 1952. A one-sentence statement printed in the newspapers said he was survived by his parents in Santa Fe.
Marine Cpl. Jacabo Luis Martinez, another recipient of the Silver Star, put his buddies before himself.
The Corps gave this account of his heroism: "Fearlessly dashing through intense hostile fire to put into action the point machine gun after its operator was wounded, Corporal Martinez skillfully manned the weapon despite a heavy barrage from enemy small arms and automatic weapons, and [he] contributed materially to the infliction of many casualties." Mortally wounded by enemy fire, he died at age 20 on June 9, 1951.
Marine Pfc. Oliver G. Martinez, a 21-year-old rifleman, seemed immune to pressure. He also received the Silver Star posthumously.
The Corps summarized his actions this way: "With his unit defending a strategic sector of 'Bunker Hill' against repeated enemy assaults, Martinez constantly exposed himself to intense hostile mortar, small arms and artillery fire to deliver effective fire on the attackers. Although mortally wounded by an enemy shell fragment, he refused to be evacuated and bravely continued to fire his rifle and hurl grenades at the enemy." He died Aug. 13, 1952.
Army Cpl. Carlos B. Moya reenlisted in the Army after serving as a teenager in World War II. Captured in Korea and held as a prisoner of war, he could not be found after combat ceased. The Army presumed he died at 23 in 1950 while in captivity.
Pfc. Edward Schmitt demonstrated bravery years before he enlisted in the Marine Corps. As a Boy Scout, he was credited with saving the life of a boy at Cochiti Dam.
Schmitt sent a poem to his mother from Korea. Because of the muddy envelope, relatives speculated he wrote it in a foxhole. The first line read: "Let him in, Saint Peter. He is very tired." Schmitt would die in combat at age 19 on Aug. 26, 1952.
Army Pvt. Howard Midler Tohill made Korea his second war. He served 30 months in the Navy during World War II. He then enlisted during the early stages of the Korean War. Reported as missing in action and later as a prisoner of war, Tohill died at age 26. The date was estimated as Nov. 13, 1950.
Army Pfc. Benito V. Valdez died in combat on Sept. 20, 1952. He was 23. One paragraph news accounts stated he was survived by an aunt, Clovato Corina, of San Francisco Street in Santa Fe.
Some call Korea the forgotten war because it was wedged between World War II and Vietnam. Maybe that's true. More certain is it produced memorable soldiers.