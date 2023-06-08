Banner days for military veterans are not a certainty in Santa Fe.

A program run in part by the city honors certain veterans with publicly displayed banners. But these exhibits are sporadic or missing in action because of government inefficiency.

There's no need to wait on City Hall to recognize veterans. Anyone can do it. Here's a start.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

