As Carl Schmitt helped put two banners into place honoring his grandfathers’ military service, a wave of emotion swept over him.
“It was an honor to actually put them up,” the Santa Fe fire battalion chief said of the banners featuring the likeness of his grandfathers, Carl Schmitt and Miguel Tapia, now hanging from posts along Cerrillos Road.
“Just pausing to remember them and think about everything they went through — and everything they inspired me to do in my life — got to me,” he said.
Schmitt said family members and friends never forget the price those they loved paid to serve the country in uniform. The banners, he said, will help others remember.
The banners — now 86 in all — are part of Santa Fe’s Hometown Heroes project, designed to draw attention to the sacrifice local men and women made when they donned various military uniforms and vowed to give their lives for their nation.
The city of Santa Fe and a local branch of the American Legion joined forces with local business owners and private citizens to raise funds for the project last year, starting with 20 banners. Each features an image of a veteran in uniform with name, rank, branch and years of service.
Late in the summer, another 30 banners went up. This week, 36 more were added — just a few days before the nation celebrates Memorial Day on Monday.
U.S. Air Force veteran Donald Christy, a driving force behind the project, said he helped initiate it last year to pay tribute to his late father and brother, Harry and Richard Christy, respectively. His dad served in the U.S. Army during World War II, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, among other conflicts, he said. His brother served in the U.S. Air Force and died last year.
“All these people [on the banners] gave not just their time, but in some cases, their lives, to make us free,” Christy said as he watched the banners go up one by one Wednesday morning.
The banners honor both dead and living veterans as well as active-duty personnel, Christy said. Families and friends pay $156 per banner for the honor of having the image and name of their loved one fly over one of the city’s main thoroughfares. Christy said nominees must have received an honorable discharge.
Over 100 cities in 11 states nationwide have similar Hometown Heroes displays. Christy said Santa Fe is the only city in New Mexico with a Hometown Heroes project.
In some cases, living recipients have no idea a banner has been put up to commemorate their sacrifice. For example, Valerie Alarid thinks her father, Gilbert J. Alarid, a veteran of both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army, is going to be surprised when he reads the news about his banner in The New Mexican Thursday morning.
Her husband, Richard Martinez, joked that maybe they would hide the newspaper from him until after they could drive him down Cerrillos Road to see the banner later Thursday. But maybe they’d let him find out in print first, he said. Valerie Alarid said she wants the banner “to be a legacy for him and his children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I want to recognize his years of service to our country.”
She said her father served in the Navy during the Korean War and later stayed in the active reserves for both the Navy and Army, totaling some 25 years of military service. He also worked for Santa Fe Public Schools as an educator and principal for some two decades, she said.
Valerie Alarid said the Hometown Heroes project shows people that Santa Fe “appreciates our veterans. … Hopefully, this will get people to think for just a moment that these men and women gave years of service and loyalty to their country.”
Santa Fean Deborah Sparks — who sponsored four Hometown Heroes banners to honor her father, brother, son and an adopted “son” who was best military friends with her son — agrees.
She said that while many people driving past the banners might not know the veterans or their stories, “it instills a sense of pride in our community. It says we recognize our citizens for the things they have done.
“We can say our city does this — and not everybody can say that.”
