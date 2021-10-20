Three months after an overhauled Bishop's Lodge resort northeast of Santa Fe reopened, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware awarded ownership of the luxury property to an Arizona firm.
Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Juniper Investment Advisors will have 100 percent ownership of the 317-acre Bishop’s Lodge in return for $35 million in debt forgiveness, the Wall Street Journal and Law360 reported. Judge Mary Walrath issued the ruling Tuesday.
Previous resort owner BL Santa Fe LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Aug. 30 to restructure $78 million in secured debt and $3 million in unsecured debt incurred through construction costs and delays. BL Santa Fe presented the Juniper acquisition deal to Walrath.
The move follows a yearslong shutdown and renovation of the historic property. It finally opened July 1 under the operation of the Auberge Resorts Collection, with room prices above $1,000 a night.
Richard Holland — a managing member of BL Santa Fe who had said earlier this year a foreclosure complaint on the property was "procedural" — opposed the bankruptcy filing by his partners and proposed alternative financial solutions. However, Walrath rejected Holland’s proposals, the Wall Street Journal and Law360 reported.
Juniper and its attorneys did not return calls seeking comment on the judge's ruling. Neither Holland nor the attorneys for BL Santa Fe LLC responded to requests for comment.
Holland bought the property in 2014 and shut it down in 2015 with intentions of redeveloping it and reopening in 2017. But construction didn’t start until summer 2019 and still was not complete when the revamped resort reopened.
Holland and his affiliates owned only about 8 percent of Bishop’s Lodge, but he led the renovations of the 100-year-old structures and construction of 22 new buildings. Renovations were done on 13 buildings, including the main lodge, which dates to 1915 and now houses the SkyFire restaurant. The new buildings include 12 three- and four-bedroom vacation homes.
“The news is positive, and we are continuing doing what we have been doing,” said John Volponi, area vice president for Auberge and a prior general manager of Bishop’s Lodge. Juniper is "familiar with the project," he added. "It brings this chapter to a close, and we move forward. They are pleased with the way things are going.”
Volponi said room occupancy rates have been about 65 percent to 70 percent for the 70 rooms now available. Construction is continuing on the final 30 rooms.
Juniper owns the Virgin Las Vegas in Nevada that it acquired as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. It bought and sold the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Canada and rebranded it as St. Regis Toronto Hotel. The company also is the asset manager of the MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma, Calif.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.