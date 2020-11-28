The bankrupt Archdiocese of Santa Fe has announced 20 layoffs across several divisions.
While the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in 2018 in the wake of clergy sex abuse trials that began in the 1990s, revenues have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic as public health orders have halted or limited in-person church services.
"We always knew entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy was not going to be easy," Archbishop John C. Wester said in a letter sent to parishioners last week. "Some of those leaving have been with us for well over 30 years."
Last month, a committee of lawyers filed two complaints in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Mexico accusing the archdiocese of fraudulently transferring $60 million in property and $170 million in land and financial assets to individual parishes in order to shield the assets from creditors.
Larry Brito, pastor at St. Anne Parish by Agua Fría Street, has been celebrating Mass in the church parking lot this fall. He said the archdiocese receives 12.5 percent of the money collected during Mass every Sunday.
"It's a snowball effect with the coronavirus, the bankruptcy filings hitting and all the financial struggles of the pandemic," Brito said. "The archdiocese depends on collections. That's really a main source of income, and when there's no Mass, they're not collecting any money."
The layoffs, which will be implemented Friday and impact the Office of the Archbishop, Office of the Vicar General, Office of the Chancellor, Pastoral Ministries, general services and communications division, include the secretary of religious education and the director of People of God magazine, which will no longer be published after 38 years.
In the letter, Wester said he will form a diverse task force to advise him going forward.
"This task force … will reflect all the people of God as they assist me in forging a path forward for our local church," Wester wrote. "We will move forward with hope and determination as we begin a new chapter in our lives of faith here in the Southwest."
