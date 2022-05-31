Bandelier National Monument is debuting a new shuttle system into Frijoles Canyon, which will be the only way to enter that area of the park for much of the day.
In a news release, park officials said parking lots have reached capacity several times during the spring. Beginning Saturday, all visitors will be required to take the free shuttle into the canyon — the monument’s most popular area — from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The shuttles will run seven days a week through mid-October. Starting at 9 a.m., they will leave the White Rock Visitor Center every half-hour on weekdays and every 20 minutes on weekends. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 will be followed on the shuttles.
“While we work to figure out how to provide access to the monument without degrading park resources, the shuttles make it possible for visitors to have a relaxed, enjoyable day at the park,” Bandelier Superintendent Patrick Suddarth said in a news release.
Visitors who arrive at the park before 9 a.m. or after 3 p.m. may drive into Frijoles Canyon without taking the shuttle. There are exceptions for visitors with disability placards on their vehicle, traveling with pets, park business and organized groups traveling in their own bus or vans.
Due to fire danger, open areas at Bandelier are limited to: Pueblo Loop Trail; Falls Trail to Upper Falls; Frey Trail; Tyuonyi Overlook Trail; and Tsankawi Trail. All campgrounds, wilderness and backcountry areas and the Alcove House and Alcove House Trail will remain closed.