Bandelier National Monument will allow limited access to Frijoles Canyon starting Monday, as the National Park Service works to open access on a park-by-park basis across the nation.
Bandelier, which is 20 minutes from Los Alamos, will open Frijoles Canyon as part of its first phase, only allowing 50 percent capacity based on parking spots. Park officials may ask visitors to return at a different time or visit other areas for day use if capacity is reached.
State guidance still limits group size to five people, and large vehicles such as buses will not be allowed due to parking.
