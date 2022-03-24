Authorities have released the name of the 54-year-old woman killed Wednesday while climbing a ladder to the Alcove House, an ancient site at Bandelier National Monument.
The woman was Brenda Holzer of Yorkville, Ill., the national monument said in a news release Thursday.
"After being struck by a falling rock, Holzer fell about 25 feet down the second of four ladders," Bandelier officials said in the release.
Emergency responders from both the monument and the Los Alamos Fire Department arrived at the scene, the news release said. "While being lowered to the ground, she became pulseless and could not be resuscitated by rescuers," the statement continued. "Holzer was transported to Los Alamos Hospital."
The accident occurred early Wednesday afternoon.
Bandelier spokeswoman Joanie Budzileni wrote in an email Thursday park officials are "assessing and investigating the entire Alcove House area."
She added, "An accident like this has not happened at Alcove House in recent history."
The site sits 140 feet above the floor of Frijoles Canyon. Once home to ancient Pueblo residents, the popular visitor site is now reached through an array of stairs and ladders.
The Alcove House remains closed, Budzileni said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.