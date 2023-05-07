Bandelier National Monument will be delaying the start of its mandatory shuttle service to Frijoles Canyon until mid-June due to staffing shortages.
The shuttle was originally scheduled to start May 17. The exact date will be announced once more information is available,
“Atomic City Transit and Los Alamos County have been excellent partners in ensuring that visitors have access to Frijoles Canyon during our peak season,” Superintendent Patrick Suddath said in a news release Friday. “The shuttle system has been invaluable to our commitment to visitor services. We are sympathetic to the staffing issues facing our partners and we look forward to our continued partnership in the future.”
Visitors driving into the park should expect delays during peak hours. The park will be temporarily closed once the parking lots reach capacity, and it is common for these temporary closures to last up to two hours at times. Park officials urged visitors to arrive before 9 a.m. or after 3 p.m. to avoid the park’s busiest times.
If Bandelier is full, visitors are encouraged to visit other attractions in the area such as Valles Caldera National Preserve, Manhattan Project National Historical Park's Los Alamos Unit and museums in Los Alamos and the local pueblo communities.