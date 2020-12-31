Prescribed burns are planned in Bandelier National Monument in January and may continue through the winter, depending on weather conditions.
The first burn may take place as soon as Wednesday, according to a news release Wednesday from the National Park Service, which administers the monument.
The park service said the burns will take place in previously thinned areas where piles of debris are present. One pile is 75 acres and extends west from Ponderosa Campground to the Valles Caldera boundary.
In a news release, the Park Service said smoke may be visible from N.M. 4, Los Alamos and White Rock, though its impact is expected to be minimal.
The Park Service said a final decision on whether to proceed with a specific prescribed burn will depend on a variety of conditions, including the national wildland fire preparedness level and resource availability, fuel moisture levels, air quality and forecast weather.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.