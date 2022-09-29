Balloons fill the sky at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in 2021. This year's event, marking the 50th anniversary, starts Friday with 13 balloons launching from the original site at the Coronado Mall parking lot. Liftoffs continue through Oct. 9.
Hot air balloon pilots are preparing to fill the New Mexico skyline with a kaleidoscope of colorful balloons at the 50th annual Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.
More than 650 pilots, flying hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes, have registered to participate in an event that grew from just a handful of participants a half-century ago to one that has become one of the state's biggest tourist attractions.
This year, the festival will kick off Friday with a launch of 13 hot air balloons at Coronado Mall to commemorate the event’s first flight in 1972. This will coincide with the Albuquerque Aloft, where pilots launch balloons from public schools around Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. The first mass ascension, which draws tens of thousands to Balloon Fiesta Park on Albuquerque's northern edge and usually snarls traffic for hours, is scheduled for Saturday morning.
Here are things to know:
Tickets: General admission for the Balloon Fiesta costs $15 and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased at the Balloon Fiesta Park entrance gates, online at balloonfiesta.com and the Balloon Fiesta office.
Getting there: TheSanta Fe Balloon Fiesta shuttle runs every day of the festival for early morning sessions. There will be two afternoon shuttles on Oct. 6 and 7 for the Special Shape Glowdeo. The shuttle departs from three hotel locations around Santa Fe, the Eldorado Hotel, La Fonda on the Plaza and the Courtyard Marriott on Cerrillos Road. Shuttle tickets cost $50 per person, or $40 on Monday and Tuesday.
Joanne Hudson, the public relations manager for Tourism Santa Fe, recommends those who plan to leave their vehicles behind to use the shuttle at the Courtyard Marriott, which has ample parking. She said the Saturday shuttle has sold out, but there are still seats available throughout the rest of the week.
Parking lots: Parking lots for the fiesta are on the east and south sides of Balloon Fiesta Park and are $20 per vehicle per session. There are no in-and-out privileges. Each parking lot is color-coded and the gates are numbered to help visitors find their cars. Parking opens at 4:30 a.m. for the morning session and 3 p.m. for the evening session.
Park and ride: People can part at Coronado Mall, Hoffmantown Church and Cottonwood Mall and get a ride to Balloon Fiesta Park. Park and Ride tickets will be sold online at balloonfiesta.com/Park-Ride and at the Balloon Fiesta office based on availability. There are no ticket sales at the parking locations. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 62 and over, $10 for children and children under 5 are free.
During morning sessions, shuttles will take passengers to the park between 4 and 5:30 a.m. and will return passengers from 8 to 11:30 a.m. During evening sessions, shuttles will depart from 3 and 4:30 p.m. and will return from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Events: On mass ascension days, hundreds of colorful balloons will fly. Balloons take off in two waves and some are in the sky for roughly two hours. During the Special Shape Rodeo, roughly 120 balloons shaped like animals, cartoon characters and mascots with take center stage on select days. During the Special Shape Glowdeo, the balloons stay grounded and inflate, giving visitors an almost hands-on experience.
Weather: Weather updates will be provided via text message and Twitter @balloonfiesta. According to the Weather Channel's 10-day forecast, temperatures will range from a high of 82 degrees to a low of 49. There will be a 22 percent chance of rain Monday, a 30 percent chance Tuesday and a 24 percent chance Wednesday.