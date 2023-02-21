Motions filed by actor Alec Baldwin's attorney revealed more details about the battle over whether the First Judicial District Attorney's Office should have applied a controversial five-year sentencing enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor.

The DA's Office announced its decision to drop the firearm enhancement Monday, reducing the potential for jail time against Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed from 6½ years to 18 months.

The actor's legal team says in its recent motion special prosecutor Andrea Reeb admitted in an email the defense had been correct in contending the enhancement couldn't be applied because it wasn't enacted until seven months after the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. 