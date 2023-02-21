Motions filed by actor Alec Baldwin's attorney revealed more details about the battle over whether the First Judicial District Attorney's Office should have applied a controversial five-year sentencing enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor.
The DA's Office announced its decision to drop the firearm enhancement Monday, reducing the potential for jail time against Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed from 6½ years to 18 months.
The actor's legal team says in its recent motion special prosecutor Andrea Reeb admitted in an email the defense had been correct in contending the enhancement couldn't be applied because it wasn't enacted until seven months after the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The motion includes copies of emails from Reeb to Baldwin's legal team — including New York based attorney Luke Nikas and New Mexico attorney Heather LeBlanc — and says prosecutors first downplayed their concerns, then accused them of failing to follow proper procedure before admitting they were right.
The notice says Reeb sent Baldwin's counsel "a lengthy email" accusing them of not following proper procedure, demanding they withdraw the motion and threatening legal sanctions.
The email exchange, which appears to have taken place on Super Bowl Sunday, shed light on communications between the prosecution and defense attorneys on the case.
"The law did change after your clients' criminal act happened," Reeb wrote in an email, "but regardless, the 3-year enhancement will be the minimum depending on the theory. If the judge finds that the newest law is applicable, it could be 5."
Reeb, a state representative from Clovis, also requested in the email that Baldwin's attorneys withdraw the motion "as it does not correlate to how the process works here in New Mexico.
"Local counsel should have advised you of that issue," Reeb's email continued. "This often happens when we are dealing with out of state attys and local counsel who doesn't specialize in the criminal area. Ms. LeBlanc can be held responsible for sanctions etc if you aren't following proper procedure. The time to address this issue is at trial. All we are required to do is give you notice we are pursing 'A firearm enhancement'...not how many years. Please review the law and let us know how you intend to proceed on this issue."
About 15 minutes later, Reeb emailed defense attorneys again, according to exhibits attached to the notice, saying "let me look at the specific numbers to make sure we have it correct."
"Less than two hours later," Nikas' recent notice says, "Ms. Reeb emailed Mr. Baldwin’s counsel a third time, now noting that she had been 'busy in session all week' due to her simultaneous service in the New Mexico Legislature, but that she had finally taken the time to examine the enhancement statute and now “100 percent agree[d]” with Mr. Baldwin’s 'assessment of the issue.' ”
"I will have our documents drafted to amend the criminal information to take off the firearm enhancement and file something withdrawing the firearm enhancement," Reeb wrote. "I still believe this wasn't timed pursuant to procedure correctly, but regardless, it made me really look into the issue."
Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman hired to handle media for the District Attorney's Office on the Rust case, wrote that with the firearm enhancement issue now moot, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Reeb "are now focused on the next step: Friday's first appearances by Mr. Baldwin and Ms. Gutierrez-Reed in response to fourth-degree felony involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins."
Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys — who have still have a pending motion challenging the enhancement — could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.