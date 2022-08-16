Actor Alec Baldwin's cellphone records tied to last year's fatal shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch are expected to be transferred to New Mexico this week, an attorney said, a move that would allow the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to complete its investigation.

Authorities have said Baldwin, the star and a producer of the ill-fated Rust film production, pointed a prop revolver at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during an Oct. 21 rehearsal in a church building at the movie ranch south of Santa Fe. The firearm discharged a live bullet, killing 42-year-old Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Much of the nearly 10-month investigation into the shooting has focused on how live ammunition ended up on the film set — and in Baldwin's gun.

