Actor Alec Baldwin's lawyers are seeking to have state Rep. Andrea Reeb disqualified as a special prosecutor in the criminal case related to the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust in 2021, claiming the role conflicts with her position as a state legislator. 

Three lawyers representing the actor filed a motion Tuesday in state District Court, requesting Reeb be disqualified based a clause of the state constitution they say bars sitting members of the Legislature from simultaneously exercising powers belonging to any other branches of government. 

"Ms. Reeb's continued service as a special prosecutor in this case is unconstitutional," according to the motion filed Tuesday by attorneys Luke Nikas, John F. Bash and Heather LeBlanc. "The legal question is not a close one. She must be disqualified." 

