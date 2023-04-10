Officials in Santa Fe’s First Judicial District have been preparing for a preliminary hearing in the Rust film set shooting case for months, figuring on a rush of media and others expected to descend on the courthouse for a case that involves movie star and producer Alec Baldwin.
That may be less of a problem after Baldwin’s attorney’s filed a waiver of his May appearance Monday, saying the actor won’t be there.
New York-based attorney Luke Nikas didn’t provide a reason in the single-page document, simply citing a state statute that allows Baldwin to waive his presence at the proceeding. A judge will determine whether prosecutors have probable cause to charge Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.
Baldwin was holding a prop revolver that discharged a live bullet during a rehearsal at Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Gutierrez-Reed was tasked with managing firearms, ammunition and gun safety for the production.
Both face up to 18 months in jail if convicted on the fourth-degree felony charge.
Todd Bullion, co-counsel for Gutierrez-Reed, said she plans to be at the hearing.
The District Attorney’s Office — which will be represented by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis — has indicated an intent to call as many as 45 witnesses to testify during the approximately two-week hearing, which is scheduled for May 3-17.