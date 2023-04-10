Officials in Santa Fe’s First Judicial District have been preparing for a preliminary hearing in the Rust film set shooting case for months, figuring on a rush of media and others expected to descend on the courthouse for a case that involves movie star and producer Alec Baldwin.

That may be less of a problem after Baldwin’s attorney’s filed a waiver of his May appearance Monday, saying the actor won’t be there.

New York-based attorney Luke Nikas didn’t provide a reason in the single-page document, simply citing a state statute that allows Baldwin to waive his presence at the proceeding. A judge will determine whether prosecutors have probable cause to charge Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

