Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone Oct. 21, 2021, outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office after being questioned about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. © Copyright Santa Fe New Mexican. Inquiries about image usage should be directed to hlopez@sfnewmexican.com.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday and waived a virtual first appearance hearing scheduled for Friday in New Mexico's First Judicial District Court.

The actor is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch while filming the movie Rust.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set Baldwin's conditions of release Thursday, which includes a stipulation stating the actor cannot consume alcohol or possess firearms. However, he is allowed to have contact with potential witnesses when working on completing Rust, an order setting conditions of release filed in First Judicial District Court states. The filmmakers announced Wednesday they plan to resume production in Montana this spring.