Alec Baldwin in a Twitter post Friday morning expressed deep regret about the incident that took the life of a cinematographer Thursday, noting he is cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation "to address how this tragedy occurred."
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic incident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin's message said.
Hutchins, 42, was killed after Baldwin — one of Hollywood's best-known actors — fired a prop gun during filming of the movie Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe. Director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting.
Baldwin, one of the film's stars and a producer, was interviewed Thursday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
On Friday, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies issued the following statement:
"This case is still in its preliminary states of investigation. We are assisting the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and have offered our full support to them. At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed. We will look into all facts and evidence of the case with great discretion and have further information at a later time. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragedy."
District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Sascha Anderson said Carmack-Altwies believes a prop gun would still constitute as a deadly weapon if the case is charged as a criminal homicide, but her office awaits the investigation to be completed.
"We're all in uncharted territory here," Anderson said.
An email sent by a filmworkers union in California to its members claimed the prop gun fired by Baldwin, 63, contained "a live single round" that killed Hutchins, Variety reported Friday.
The trade publication, citing IndieWire, reported the union told its members New Mexico crew members staffed props, not union members.
"A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halyna Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza,” the union told members in the email, according to Variety. “Both were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, we lost Sister Hutchins who passed from the wound.”
Investigators cannot confirm nor deny if the ammunition was in fact a live round, said Juan Ríos, a spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are still at the movie set collecting evidence, and witness interviews are underway, he added.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza is out of town until Monday morning and plans to return then to aid investigators and provide more information to the community.
"We want to offer our condolences to Ms. Hutchins family," he said in a brief interview Friday morning. "Tragedy happens all the time. Unfortunately, some get more attention than others, but we're certainly concerned for the families and people working there."
A statement released Friday from the New Mexico Film Office, a division of the Economic Development Department that assists productions looking for filming locations in New Mexico, said the state's film community is feeling the impact of Hutchins' death.
“We along with the entire film community in New Mexico are saddened by the tragedy that happened on the set of Rust, yesterday," the film office said. "The safety and well-being of all cast, crew, and filmmakers in New Mexico is a top priority at all times."
My second-hand knowledge says blanks are "live rounds" and bullets are, also.
So is this report helpful? Was it a bullet, rather than a blank?
Either way, blanks at close range can be just as lethal. It doesn't matter. A poor soul has lost her life and another injured. As a little kid some 55 yrs ago, I was never allowed to point a plastic "toy gun" at anyone - period. It was just how I was brought up.
One round would appear to have passed through one person and hit a second. That indicates, at least to me, that it probably wasn’t a blank. I’m no gun expert and this is only speculation, but I don’t think blanks and paper wadding do that. We’ll know for certain soon enough, though. If it was a regular round, the question then becomes one of how it got there.
That makes sense to me, Robert. Blank wadding should have very limited penetration capability and is only lethal at close range, according to the BBC article I linked to at the other Baldwin story. Even live self defense rounds are ranked by whether they can penetrate x inches of test gelatin.
I know its Friday Morning Quarterbacking, but it seems all these "real" Prop Guns should be modified with blank-firing adaptors, described in the link below. When I was doing field exercises with an M-14 back in my NROTC days, our rifles were set up with them.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blank-firing_adaptor
