Attorney General Hector Balderas urged lawmakers Monday to update the state’s domestic terrorism and cybercrime laws as New Mexico’s 30-day legislative session approaches.
Speaking to a panel of legislators Monday, Balderas stressed the need to revamp or potentially write a “wholly new law” to give prosecutors and investigators the appropriate legal tools to deal with threats of violence and intimidation against minority groups after 22 people were shot dead this summer at an El Paso Walmart.
Balderas asked lawmakers to help define domestic terrorism in a new era of mass shootings and “an uptick in purposeful terror and intimidation of specific classes of individuals.
Calling the law “antiquated,” Balderas said New Mexico’s counterterrorism law was written in 1990, at a time when “this body was focused on international terrorism and not what it looks like today.”
He said there is no state statute dealing with ransom software, for example.
Balderas said he also had to battle a local district attorney over a Taos County case involving five people who were indicted on terrorism and firearms charges. The attorney general said his “hands were tied” in a case near Amalia involving adults who were living with 11 children in a compound with more than a dozen firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition and a missing child’s body inside a 150-foot underground tunnel.
The individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Albuquerque.
New Mexico Deputy Attorney General Clara Moran and intelligence analyst Vince Salazar with the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management told lawmakers earlier this month that state domestic terrorism are not tough enough and need to be updated.
The discussions come after a domestic terrorism and hate crime summit that mentioned the need to improve New Mexico’s mental health care system, increase penalties for hate crimes, new gun safety legislation and creating a dedicated state counterterrorism unit.
Balderas’ office asked lawmakers for $534,100 to create the new unit, which would have five permanent staff members, according to a budget request obtained by The New Mexican.
The Democratic attorney general reiterated that request to lawmakers during his presentation on Monday.
Balderas said he met earlier on Monday with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small and New Mexico Speaker of the House Brian Egolf to discuss these issues. Staffers for U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich were also present.
According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, the discussion centered on efforts to enhance background checks and other ways to combat the threat of mass violence, including tougher domestic terrorism penalties and more resource and data sharing between state and federal government.
“Our approach to crime-fighting and crime prevention must be proactive,” the governor and lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Coming together to sustain a dialogue about preventative, evidence-based measures is an important step toward developing a substantive framework for information- and data-sharing that will help both state and federal public safety officials stay on the front foot.”
At the meeting, policymakers also discussed possible legislation that would “consistently define and toughen penalties for domestic terrorism,” which could be considered for the upcoming legislative session, the statement said.
A spokeswoman at the Governor’s Office said she could not say whether other items, such as a bill that would allow for “extreme risk protection orders,” were discussed as possible legislation for next session. That bill, which was introduced last session but failed to pass, would let police obtain a court order to remove guns from people considered dangerous.
Lujan Grisham said in August she expected such legislation to be approved in the 2020 session.
“Obviously that’s on our radar,” spokeswoman Nora Sackett said. “We’re still solidifying what we’ll forward with for the call.”
Rep. Daymon Ely, who sponsored last session’s “extreme risk protection orders” bill and is advocating for similar legislation in the upcoming session, said a new bill was ready, but he didn’t know if the Governor’s Office would put it on the call.
“I was in their office today and I don’t know,” Ely said. “It’s not like I haven’t been pushing.”
