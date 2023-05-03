Northern New Mexico College President Hector Balderas has assembled a new executive team that includes three of his former employees in the Attorney General’s Office.

Among them is a high-profile staffer who resigned after a highly publicized drunken-driving arrest.

Matt Baca, who served as spokesman and chief counsel of the AG’s Office during Balderas’ tenure as attorney general, has been hired as Northern’s general counsel — a new position at the Española-based college that pays $110,000 a year.

