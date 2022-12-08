Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas inked a three and a half year contract with a $232,500 annual salary Thursday to become Northern New Mexico College’s new president.

Balderas is receiving a significant pay increase to take the reins of the college starting Jan. 1. As attorney general, he is paid $95,000 a year.

“I’m honored that the regents, faculty and staff will collaborate with me as we take on Northern New Mexico College into the future, building on student success and institutional development,” Balderas said in a statement. “We’re going to enhance the student experience, creating opportunities for them in transformational, educational and professional opportunities.”

