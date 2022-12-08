As Northern New Mexico residents continue to face obstacles in their recovery from the largest wildfire in state history, Attorney General Hector Balderas urged U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday to take actions to make their lives easier.

“The challenges are many, including cumbersome processes for accessing critical aid to advance their recovery,” Balderas wrote in a letter to Mayorkas. “For example, many families continue to struggle to access disaster relief funding because families are simply without the resources even to meet the burdens of the regulatory process.”

Balderas also wrote many families and groups that serve the community, such as acequia associations, are unable to quantify the damages they suffered in the massive Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire — which the U.S. Forest Service ignited as two separate prescribed burns that blew out of control — because they don’t have the money to hire scientific experts to do the assessments.

