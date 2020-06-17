Family members of a man shot during a protest in Albuquerque said they support Americans’ constitutional right to bear arms but maintain those who bring guns to peaceful protests create a dangerous and potentially deadly mix.
The family of Scott Williams, seriously wounded during a demonstration that turned violent Monday night, spoke out about the incident through their attorney, Laura Schauer Ives.
The demonstration in Albuquerque calling for the removal of a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate was a vigil with a “clear directive in advance of it that it would be a peaceful nonaction event and there should not be armed militia members or anyone armed at such an event,” Schauer Ives said.
“If there were a way to prohibit people being armed from being at such events, they would be all in favor of it,” Schauer Ives said of the Williams family.
The man initially accused of shooting Williams, Steven Ray Baca Jr., has been charged with battery over his interactions with protesters and also faces a charge of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, according to the Associated Press. The district attorney in Bernalillo County announced more time is needed to investigate the incident before pursuing a charge related to the shooting.
The incident made national headlines and once again drew attention to the presence of people who are armed at planned peaceful demonstrations both in New Mexico and around the nation.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, told MSNBC this week that America’s gun culture is a public health epidemic in itself and said militia groups that show up at demonstrations are “engaged only to provoke violence at peaceful protests. These have to be addressed. The state has a clear role to make a difference here.
“We will do something about it,” the governor said, though she did not elaborate.
Several states, including North Carolina, have amended their laws to ban firearms at protests. Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York Police Department detective who now works as an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, thinks it might be the only way to protect both citizens and police.
Otherwise, he said, police could find themselves in a one-sided battle against militia members.
“Make this happen sooner than later,” he said, pointing to the potential problems that could occur when police officers armed with handguns face off against people bearing automatic weapons.
“It becomes a very dangerous game you have here,” he said. “If you jump in with use of force and everyone is carrying high-powered firearms and you have a pistol, you are outgunned.”
He said the situation could get more deadly if police agencies begin responding with specially trained officers who can use “long guns” to fend off potential threats during peaceful demonstrations.
“It becomes a very dangerous game that you play,” he said. “It provides a nightmarish scenario for police chiefs.”
Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Joye said in an email his agency has policies in place for responding to “First Amendment Assemblies … regardless of if they are armed or not.”
Joye said that while he could not reveal details about how police plan to prepare for a planned protest downtown Thursday, “we will be present to monitor and maintain a safe presence for all in attendance.”
Critics say Albuquerque police did not move quickly enough to defuse Monday’s protest and waited until after shots were fired to respond in force. The governor said on MSNBC the state is investigating the department’s actions and efforts to disperse the crowd.
“We need to stop allowing armed men and women whose only purpose is to create havoc and harm at these gatherings. … We have the ability to do something about it right now,” Lujan Grisham told MSNBC.
“All our constitutional rights are valid,” she said during that interview. “My constitutional right to be safe in my community needs to be upheld.”
Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday her plans to push for police reform legislation during this year’s special session, slated to begin Thursday.
But she has no plans to pursue other public safety initiatives, said spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett.
Sackett said the governor’s administration is monitoring the peaceful protests and “the presence of these fake ‘militia’ members intimidating protesters and escalating situations. The governor expects public safety officers to do exactly as their title describes and protect public safety, including when threatened by those brandishing weapons.”
Schauer Ives, the attorney for the Williams family, said it can be a difficult balance to protect both the right to peacefully assemble and the right to bear arms.
But “if one of the rights completely abolishes the other, then I think it’s something we have to take into consideration,” she said.
“If people are being harmed in these protests and law enforcement is unwilling or unable to protect people, that is something we need to take very seriously and give due consideration to what the next steps would be.”
In viewing the available video footage, the people with the guns, the militia, were the only ones calm enough to keep order after the shooting. They acted more like the police should have than the police actually did. This appears to be an attempt to make them the bad guys. they were not.
The irony is that everyone is dumping on militia guys, but they seem to be the only folks who didn’t lose their lunch, pitch a fit, or engage in wanton violence. I suspect they discussed their need to keep their composure in advance. But like you ask, where were the cops?
I’ll retire to Bedlam.
Hmmmm, I think some people need to retake their US History 101. The very idea of a Free People is a risky business and actions of one or even one hundred individuals is no basis for denying the rights of MILLIONS of people.
