Certain words belong in the cemetery, buried for all time.
Gaming is one. It's a feeble euphemism for gambling, which sounds more risky and less fun. This explains why gaming is a creation of the industry that claims you can almost always win at its slot machines.
Overcrowded is another senseless word, a case of larding language.
Not so long ago, the wire services would file stories with a straightforward description like this: "A bus crowded with 70 passengers careened off the snowy highway."
Then a turning point occurred almost overnight. Waiting rooms, classrooms, subways and buses all went from crowded to overcrowded. Nothing had changed except a semantic clang to the eardrums.
Other words are all right until they are turned into clichés.
F. Lee Bailey was a "flamboyant" defense attorney in thousands of stories and broadcasts. Bailey's disbarment early this century iced a description that hadn't been meaningful since he lost Patty Hearst's bank robbery trial in 1976.
Now "unprecedented" is the most overworked word in the land.
Hardly a day has passed since March without another unprecedented action to blunt the spread of disease or help people live through the new coronavirus pandemic.
"The unprecedented relief legislation was approved by the Senate in a rare 96-0 vote shortly before midnight," Lee Newspapers wrote in a wire service roundup.
A feature by the Associated Press said, "Troops around the globe are hunkering down to confront an enemy unlike anything the world's most lethal armed forces have encountered before."
The story quoted Defense Secretary Mark Esper. "It's unprecedented in my lifetime," he said.
Since scientists identified the novel coronavirus only late last year, it's true that Esper hadn't experienced anything like it.
But American soldiers in World War I faced multiple enemies, including the influenza pandemic of 1918.
Another AP account told of China ending a two-month lockdown in the province of Hubei, which had been hit hard by the coronavirus.
"People with a clean bill of health will be allowed to leave, easing restrictions on movement that were unprecedented in scale."
Some in the world of Washington politics have used "unprecedented" to explain what they consider difficult concepts for those outside the Beltway.
"The White House can make the point that the collapse was not the result of economic policies but an unprecedented global pandemic," said Kevin Madden, a Republican strategist who was a senior adviser on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.
Indiana Congressman Greg Pence, older brother of the vice president, broke down for his constituents the intricacies of how they were affected by the spreading disease.
"Students are home. Streets are quiet. Businesses have been forced to close their doors, and our booming economy is now in the midst of an unprecedented challenge," Pence wrote in a piece for newspapers in his district.
It seems life is unprecedented abroad, too.
Getty Images distributed a photo of people standing many feet apart outside a post office in Rome.
"Italy has imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people to control the deadly virus," the caption said.
The AP provided more expert analysis with an examination of international markets.
"Deutsche Bank, like others, has slashed its growth forecasts amid the coronavirus pandemic that's seen many countries impose unprecedented peacetime restrictions on economic activity," the wire service reported.
Dissidents and students of history aren't as likely to go along with the prevalent description of 2020. They say the destruction and death caused by the coronavirus aren't unprecedented.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls the 1918 influenza outbreak "the most severe pandemic in recent history."
Caused by an H1N1 virus, the influenza pandemic occurred as soldiers returned home from World War I. The disease killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide and 675,000 in the United States.
The CDC estimated the infection rate worldwide was one-third of the population or 500 million people.
Given that history, others call what's happening with the coronavirus a 100-year event rather than unprecedented.
But the word, like the virus, has infected our culture.
A bad precedent is murdering our mother tongue.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.